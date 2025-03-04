Harrisburg, PA – The State Museum of Pennsylvania today announced Portraits of Identity: Harrisburg Asian American Pacific Islander Stories Through the Lens, a brand-new exhibit running at the museum from March 9 to June 15, 2025. This photo exhibit honors the rich tapestry of the Harrisburg Asian American Pacific Islander (HAAPI) community, offering a window into their unique experiences and important contributions to Pennsylvania and beyond.

Presented in collaboration between The State Museum, the HAAPI community, and The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, Portraits of Identity coincides with Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May 2025) and underscores the museum's ongoing commitment to showcasing the diverse stories that make up the fabric of Pennsylvania. The exhibit builds upon The State Museum's previous work highlighting AAPI history and culture, continuing the important dialogue around identity, representation, and community.

“We are grateful to The State Museum and The Foundation for Enhancing Communities for bringing our stories to life,” said Ellen Min, Chair and Found of HAAPI. “To know that we will be in community with thousands of museum visitors over these next few months is truly incredible.”

The impetus for this project arose in response to the alarming increase in anti-Asian hate incidents in 2020. Recognizing the power of visibility to build understanding, HAAPI members collected personal stories and paired them with evocative portraits, creating a powerful testament to the resilience and diversity of the Harrisburg Asian American Pacific Islanders community.

"Portraits of Identity is a testament to the strength and beauty of the HAAPI community in Harrisburg," said Angelica Docog, State Museum Director. "We are honored to collaborate with HAAPI and The Foundation for Enhancing Communities to bring these important stories to life and provide a platform for dialogue and understanding."

