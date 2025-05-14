Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    The State Museum of Pennsylvania Announces Finalists for 58th Annual “Art of the State” Exhibition

    May 14, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The State Museum of Pennsylvania is pleased to announce the finalists for the prestigious Art of the State 2025, showcasing the exceptional talent of artists from across the Commonwealth. This year's exhibition offers a captivating glimpse into the Commonwealth’s rich artistic heritage, featuring a diverse range of works from 96 artists across more than 30 counties, including paintings, photography/digital media, crafts, sculptures, and works on paper.

    Finalists were selected from an impressive 2,344 entries submitted by 696 artists. A distinguished panel of expert selection jurors meticulously reviewed and scored all submitted artworks. The highest-rated works in each category were selected for inclusion in the exhibition. From these finalists, an esteemed awards juror will choose the first, second, and third place winners.

    This year’s selection jurors are:

    Brenton Good   

    Professor of Art

    Messiah University  

    www.brentongood.com     

    Shin-hee Chin 

    Professor of Art and Design

    Tabor College  

    https://shinheechin.com/     

    Lauren Whearty 

    Artist and Co-Director

    Ortega y Gasset Projects  

    www.laurenwhearty.com

    This year’s awards juror is:

    Denise Ryner

    Andrea B. Laporte Curator

    Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania

    https://icaphila.org/staff-members/denise-ryner/  

    Cash awards totaling $5,300 will be bestowed to winners. In each of the five categories, a first prize of $500, a second prize of $300, and a third prize of $200 will be presented. Additionally, the Art Docents’ Choice Award will be honored with $300.

    Award winners will be announced on the State Museum's Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages. An exhibition catalogue in PDF format, along with announcements about related programming, will be available on the Art of the State 2025 webpage following the opening on June 8.

    The public is invited to view the finalists’ creations at The State Museum of Pennsylvania, beginning Sunday, June 8. Admission will be free on opening day. The exhibition will be on display through September 14, 2025, coinciding with Harrisburg’s Gallery Walk, offering another opportunity to engage with the arts.

    The 58th annual Art of the State is presented by The State Museum of Pennsylvania in partnership with the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation. The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation (PHF) is the nonprofit partner of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), dedicated to preserving and sharing the Commonwealth’s rich history. Through generous donations, PHF supports PHMC in caring for 23 historic sites and museums, an extensive collection of artifacts, and invaluable archival materials.  

    Artists selected to exhibit at Art of the State 2025 are listed by county:

    Adams

    Carol Foerster

    Charlie Marley

    Eric Plump

    Jóh Ricci

     

    Allegheny

    Kenneth Batista

    Petra Fallaux

    Dai Morgan

    Marilyn Narey

    Lauren Scavo-Fulk

     

    Berks

    Amy Forsyth

    Rachel Heberling

    Carl Kaucher

    Jay Ressler

    Steve Scheuring

     

    Blair

    Katrina Lawecki

     

    Bucks

    Bill Donnelly

    Michael Frank

    Brynn Hurlstone

     

    Cambria

    Peter Calderwood

    Brandon Hirt

     

    Centre

    Lisa Cirincione

    Jennifer Kelly

    Alex Ramos

    Jason Smoyer

    Stephen Tuttle

     

    Chester

    Hank Buffington

    Morris Cook

    Jill Haas

    Anne Mitchell Reid

    Gabrielle Vitollo

     

    Columbia

    Linda Doucette

     

    Crawford

    William Brady, Jr.

    Ashley Cloud

     

    Cumberland

    Steve Bootay

    Rich Harrison

    Michael Hower

    Kiki Mullen

    Steven Pearson

    Quay San

    Spike Spilker

    Jon Weary

    Jordan Zabady

     

    Dauphin

    Kevin Macomber

     

    Delaware

    Polly Bech

    Toni Kersey

    Lauren Pakradooni

    Libbie Soffer

     

    Erie

    Passle Helminski

     

    Franklin

    Anne Finucane

     

    Lancaster

    Amy Edwards

    Jerome Hershey

    Dave Kube

    Barry Steely

    Josiah Stoltzfus

     

    Lebanon

    Randy Leibowitz Dean

     

    Lehigh

    Richard Begbie

    Douglas Wiltraut

     

    Lycoming

    David Moyer

    David Rich

     

    Montgomery

    Robert Arnosky

    Cynthia Goodman Brantley

    Fred Danziger

    Bob Hakun

    Elizabeth Hamilton

    Laura Madeleine

    Paula Mandel

    Margaret Washington

     

    Northampton

    Marissa McHugh

     

    Philadelphia

    Phillip Adams

    Bren Ahearn

    Doug Brown

    Morgan Dummitt

    Timothy Gierschick II

    Ellen Hutchinson

    Rachel Kedinger

    Andrea Krupp

    Mary Elizabeth Kulesa

    Bradley N. Litwin

    Anh Ly

    Som-Mai Nguyen

    Taylor Pilote

    Emily Stroud

    John Howell White

     

    Schuylkill

    Valerie Perez-Prosick

    Robert Stickloon

     

    Snyder

    Ann Piper

     

    Somerset

    Margaret Black

     

    Susquehanna

    Riley Bossick

     

    Union

    Tony Ragusea

     

    Wayne

    Glenn Lieberman

     

    Westmoreland

    Justin Coffee

     

    York

    Peter Danko

    Judeth Pekala Hawkins

    Freg Haag

    Jo Margolis

     

    The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on FacebookXInstagram or LinkedIn.

     

     

    PHMC Media Contact Details

    Jay Losiewicz

    717-705-8639
    Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Media