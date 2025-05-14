Harrisburg, PA – The State Museum of Pennsylvania is pleased to announce the finalists for the prestigious Art of the State 2025, showcasing the exceptional talent of artists from across the Commonwealth. This year's exhibition offers a captivating glimpse into the Commonwealth’s rich artistic heritage, featuring a diverse range of works from 96 artists across more than 30 counties, including paintings, photography/digital media, crafts, sculptures, and works on paper.
Finalists were selected from an impressive 2,344 entries submitted by 696 artists. A distinguished panel of expert selection jurors meticulously reviewed and scored all submitted artworks. The highest-rated works in each category were selected for inclusion in the exhibition. From these finalists, an esteemed awards juror will choose the first, second, and third place winners.
This year’s selection jurors are:
Brenton Good
Professor of Art
Messiah University
Shin-hee Chin
Professor of Art and Design
Tabor College
Lauren Whearty
Artist and Co-Director
Ortega y Gasset Projects
This year’s awards juror is:
Denise Ryner
Andrea B. Laporte Curator
Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania
https://icaphila.org/staff-members/denise-ryner/
Cash awards totaling $5,300 will be bestowed to winners. In each of the five categories, a first prize of $500, a second prize of $300, and a third prize of $200 will be presented. Additionally, the Art Docents’ Choice Award will be honored with $300.
Award winners will be announced on the State Museum's Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages. An exhibition catalogue in PDF format, along with announcements about related programming, will be available on the Art of the State 2025 webpage following the opening on June 8.
The public is invited to view the finalists’ creations at The State Museum of Pennsylvania, beginning Sunday, June 8. Admission will be free on opening day. The exhibition will be on display through September 14, 2025, coinciding with Harrisburg’s Gallery Walk, offering another opportunity to engage with the arts.
The 58th annual Art of the State is presented by The State Museum of Pennsylvania in partnership with the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation. The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation (PHF) is the nonprofit partner of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), dedicated to preserving and sharing the Commonwealth’s rich history. Through generous donations, PHF supports PHMC in caring for 23 historic sites and museums, an extensive collection of artifacts, and invaluable archival materials.
Artists selected to exhibit at Art of the State 2025 are listed by county:
Adams
Carol Foerster
Charlie Marley
Eric Plump
Jóh Ricci
Allegheny
Kenneth Batista
Petra Fallaux
Dai Morgan
Marilyn Narey
Lauren Scavo-Fulk
Berks
Amy Forsyth
Rachel Heberling
Carl Kaucher
Jay Ressler
Steve Scheuring
Blair
Katrina Lawecki
Bucks
Bill Donnelly
Michael Frank
Brynn Hurlstone
Cambria
Peter Calderwood
Brandon Hirt
Centre
Lisa Cirincione
Jennifer Kelly
Alex Ramos
Jason Smoyer
Stephen Tuttle
Chester
Hank Buffington
Morris Cook
Jill Haas
Anne Mitchell Reid
Gabrielle Vitollo
Columbia
Linda Doucette
Crawford
William Brady, Jr.
Ashley Cloud
Cumberland
Steve Bootay
Rich Harrison
Michael Hower
Kiki Mullen
Steven Pearson
Quay San
Spike Spilker
Jon Weary
Jordan Zabady
Dauphin
Kevin Macomber
Delaware
Polly Bech
Toni Kersey
Lauren Pakradooni
Libbie Soffer
Erie
Passle Helminski
Franklin
Anne Finucane
Lancaster
Amy Edwards
Jerome Hershey
Dave Kube
Barry Steely
Josiah Stoltzfus
Lebanon
Randy Leibowitz Dean
Lehigh
Richard Begbie
Douglas Wiltraut
Lycoming
David Moyer
David Rich
Montgomery
Robert Arnosky
Cynthia Goodman Brantley
Fred Danziger
Bob Hakun
Elizabeth Hamilton
Laura Madeleine
Paula Mandel
Margaret Washington
Northampton
Marissa McHugh
Philadelphia
Phillip Adams
Bren Ahearn
Doug Brown
Morgan Dummitt
Timothy Gierschick II
Ellen Hutchinson
Rachel Kedinger
Andrea Krupp
Mary Elizabeth Kulesa
Bradley N. Litwin
Anh Ly
Som-Mai Nguyen
Taylor Pilote
Emily Stroud
John Howell White
Schuylkill
Valerie Perez-Prosick
Robert Stickloon
Snyder
Ann Piper
Somerset
Margaret Black
Susquehanna
Riley Bossick
Union
Tony Ragusea
Wayne
Glenn Lieberman
Westmoreland
Justin Coffee
York
Peter Danko
Judeth Pekala Hawkins
Freg Haag
Jo Margolis
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.