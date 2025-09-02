Harrisburg, PA – The State Museum of Pennsylvania today announced three recipients of Art of the State 2025 Purchase Awards. The selected work will become part of The State Museum’s permanent collection.

William Brady, Jr., Centerville, Crawford County

Redhead, Tin-plated steel, welding rods and paint

Redhead represents the creative process of Visionary artist William Brady, Jr. and it will enhance the collection of self-taught artists, a rooted tradition in Pennsylvania. Born in Philadelphia, William Brady, Jr. was first introduced to metalwork through his father, a steelworker and blacksmith. William’s severe dyslexia was unrecognized in his youth, so he sought solace in art studios. His desire to create continued into his adult years, when he developed his metalworking skills through shipbuilding, colonial-style tin smithing, and sculpting.

Toni Kersey, Springfield, Delaware County

Call and Response – Abidjan, Fiber mixed media

Fiber artist Toni Kersey created Call and Response – Abidjan to celebrate African American musical and creative traditions that have remained within the community for centuries. Born in Philadelphia, Kersey was raised in a home surrounded by jazz, gospel and R&B music. She earned a Bachelor of Arts/Graphic Design degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign, and taught visual arts at the Art Institute of Philadelphia. Her work has been featured in such publications as 500 Art Quilts and Artistry in Fiber and she has exhibited locally, nationally and internationally.

Eric Plump, Gettysburg, Adams County

Bethlehem Steel, Photograph

Photographer Eric Plump created Bethlehem Steel as part of a larger series honoring industrial history, but he also documents the property’s reuse as SteelStacks, a venue for music, arts, festivals and educational programming.

September 14th Closing Ceremony and Artist Conversation Program

To celebrate the exhibition’s conclusion, the State Museum will host an in-person artist conversation held in the Art of the State gallery. During this discussion, fiber artist Toni Kersey will be sharing her background as well as the techniques and inspirations behind her fine art quilt Call and Response – Abidjan.

This event is offered as part of Harrisburg’s annual Gallery Walk. Admission is free, but registration for this program is encouraged. Please use the following link to sign up statemuseumpa.org/event/artist-conversation.

Art of the State closes on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Art of the State, an annual juried exhibition, has showcased the talent of Pennsylvania artists since 1968. This year's exhibition, which runs through Sunday, September 14, reflects more than five decades of artistic innovation in the Keystone State. The full Art of the State 2025 gallery can also be viewed at Flickr.

Art of the State is presented by The State Museum of Pennsylvania in partnership with the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.

The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation (PHF) is the nonprofit partner of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), dedicated to preserving and sharing the Commonwealth’s rich history. Through generous donations, PHF supports PHMC in caring for 23 historic sites and museums, an extensive collection of artifacts, and invaluable archival materials.

About the State Museum of Pennsylvania

The State Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 23 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

As one of PHMC’s premier cultural institutions, The State Museum of Pennsylvania offers visitors a captivating journey through time. Located adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, the museum houses expansive collections that illuminate Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in American history, from the dawn of geologic time, the Colonial and Revolutionary eras, a pivotal Civil War battleground, and the Commonwealth's vast industrial age. The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania's story is America's story.

For more information about The State Museum of Pennsylvania, visit statemuseumpa.org or follow us on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.