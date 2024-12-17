State Museum of Pennsylvania Announces Art of the State 2024 Purchase Award Winner and Closing Program

Greg Rohrer’s Umberger’s of Fontana (Revisited) will join The State Museum’s permanent collection.

Harrisburg, PA – The State Museum of Pennsylvania today announced the recipient of the Art of the State 2024 Purchase Award. The selected work will become part of The State Museum’s permanent collection. The artist whose drawing was chosen for the Purchase Award is Greg Rohrer of Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

In creating Umberger's of Fontana (Revisited) artist Greg Rohrer linked Pennsylvania’s industrial past with its artistic heritage. The graphite drawing captures the history and industrial nature of a now-demolished structure in Lebanon County. By highlighting the geometric shapes, patterns, and lines of the building, Rohrer pays homage to the Precisionist style of Lancaster-born artist Charles Demuth.

To celebrate the exhibition's conclusion, the State Museum will host a Drawing Depth and Meaning program on Sunday, January 5 at 2:30 PM. Featured artists Greg Rohrer and Erie-based Geoffrey Beadle, the First Place Award winner for Works on Paper in Art of the State 2024, will discuss their techniques, inspirations, and the deeper meaning behind their drawings. The program will take place in the first-floor gallery.

Art of the State, an annual juried exhibition, has showcased the talent of Pennsylvania artists since 1968. This year's exhibition, which runs through Sunday, January 5, reflects more than five decades of artistic innovation in the Keystone State. The full Art of the State 2024 gallery can also be viewed at Flickr.

Art of the State is presented by The State Museum of Pennsylvania in partnership with the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.

The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation (PHF) is the nonprofit partner of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), dedicated to preserving and sharing the Commonwealth’s rich history. Through generous donations, PHF supports PHMC in caring for 23 historic sites and museums, an extensive collection of artifacts, and invaluable archival materials.

The State Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 23 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

As one of PHMC’s premier cultural institutions, The State Museum of Pennsylvania offers visitors a captivating journey through time. Located adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, the museum houses expansive collections that illuminate Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in American history, from the dawn of geologic time, the Native American experience, the Colonial and Revolutionary eras, a pivotal Civil War battleground, and the Commonwealth's vast industrial age. The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania's story is America's story.

