Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Archives invites the public to a free screening and panel discussion of You. Sleep. Stay on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 2:30 PM at the Pennsylvania State Archives building.

The poignant documentary by David Grabias offers a powerful glimpse into the life of Fred, a deaf, intellectually and developmentally disabled elder who lived at Polk State Center for over 70 years before its closure in 2023. Through archival footage and intimate storytelling, the film explores themes of belonging, care, and bearing witness, prompting viewers to reflect on how we care for the most vulnerable in our society and our collective responsibility to all Pennsylvanians.

Following its World Premiere at the Movies That Matter Festival in The Hague, the film will go on a statewide tour of Pennsylvania. Emmy-winning Director David Grabias will join Sherri Landis (Executive Director, Arc of PA), Lisa Tesler (Executive Director, PA Developmental Disabilities Council), and Fred's brother, John Ashbaugh, for a post-screening panel discussion at the State Archives.

The Pennsylvania State Archives holds a wealth of historical records from Polk State Center, including historical film footage, photographs, and documents that were used in the documentary, in addition to many other records that document the history of disability in Pennsylvania.

The free screening and panel discussion are open to the public. The Pennsylvania State Archives is located at 1681 North Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102. No pre-registration is required.

About the Pennsylvania State Archives

The Pennsylvania State Archives is the official and permanent home of Pennsylvania’s most treasured documents – from William Penn’s Charter to the papers that establish the state’s boundaries, from the texts that protect property rights to familial records. Open to all, the Pennsylvania State Archives is a source for research and learning.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.