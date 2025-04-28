Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Recognizes Volunteers of the Year at Annual Ceremony

    Thirty-five dedicated Pennsylvanians who generously shared their time and talents in 2024 were celebrated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, underscoring the vital contributions of citizen support to the state's historical sites and museums.

    April 28, 2025

    Lancaster, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) honored 32 devoted individuals for their significant contributions of time, talent, and expertise in 2024 during its annual Volunteer of the Year ceremony. The event took place on Saturday, April 26, at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum in Lancaster.

    In addition, three individuals were presented with Outstanding Service Awards in recognition of their long-term commitment and exceptional dedication as volunteers.

    For over a century, PHMC has relied on the invaluable contributions of citizen volunteers who collaborate with dedicated paid staff to advance the agency's preservation and interpretation programs. For more than 40 years, commission leadership has gathered each spring to express gratitude and celebrate exceptional volunteer service.

    “Our volunteers are not just helpful; they are absolutely vital to our mission and the ongoing success of our historic sites and museums," said Andrea LoweryPHMC Executive Director. “Today, as we express our deepest gratitude, we recognize the powerful impact our volunteers make through their passion for history, their strong connection to our communities, and their unwavering desire to create welcoming and enriching experiences for all who visit and seek to understand our shared heritage.”

    Each historic site and museum within the Pennsylvania Trails of History network is invited to nominate a Volunteer of the Year based on their contributions during the previous calendar year.

    Volunteer of the Year Award recipients for 2024:

    Dr. Frederick Magner

    Brandywine Battlefield Park

    Melissa Fligger

    Bushy Run Battlefield

    Ivy Matthews

    Conrad Weiser Homestead

    John Mitchell

    Cornwall Iron Furnace

    Diane Krueger

    Daniel Boone Homestead

    Roger Loker

    Drake Well Museum & Park

    Mary Grace Di Gennari

    Eckley Miners Village

    Barbara Balliet

    Eckley Miners Village

    Iva Kressler

    Eckley Miners Village

    Mary Ann Morgans

    Eckley Miners Village

    Pat Johnson

    Ephrata Cloister

    Pam Armand

    Ephrata Cloister

    Tina Mickley

    Ephrata Cloister

    Lori Waller

    Ephrata Cloister

    Ann Wysock

    Ephrata Cloister

    Jill Watson

    Ephrata Cloister

    Liz Palwick-Goebel

    Ephrata Cloister

    Bev Pfieffer

    Ephrata Cloister

    Kelly Czyzewski

    Ephrata Cloister

    Deborah Springston

    Erie Maritime Museum & U.S. Brig Niagara

    Erin Agnew, Esq.

    Graeme Park

    Ross Frantz

    Hope Lodge

    Deborah Bernhisel

    Joseph Priestley House

    Kathy Ledzinski

    Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum

    Joann Hovan

    Old Economy Village

    Paul Hovan

    Old Economy Village

    Kathy Parkerson

    Pennsbury Manor

    Diana Harris

    Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum

    Steve Perinne

    Pennsylvania Lumber Museum

    Tom Ohlhaber

    Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

    Diane Morin

    Somerset Historical Center

    Jonathan Stayer

    Pennsylvania State Archives

     

    Outstanding Service Award recipients for 2024:

     

    Beverly Connor

    Daniel Boone Homestead

     

    Hope W. Kopf

    Joseph Priestley House

     

    Dr. Irwin Richman

    Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum

     

    The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

