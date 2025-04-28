Lancaster, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) honored 32 devoted individuals for their significant contributions of time, talent, and expertise in 2024 during its annual Volunteer of the Year ceremony. The event took place on Saturday, April 26, at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum in Lancaster.
In addition, three individuals were presented with Outstanding Service Awards in recognition of their long-term commitment and exceptional dedication as volunteers.
For over a century, PHMC has relied on the invaluable contributions of citizen volunteers who collaborate with dedicated paid staff to advance the agency's preservation and interpretation programs. For more than 40 years, commission leadership has gathered each spring to express gratitude and celebrate exceptional volunteer service.
“Our volunteers are not just helpful; they are absolutely vital to our mission and the ongoing success of our historic sites and museums," said Andrea Lowery, PHMC Executive Director. “Today, as we express our deepest gratitude, we recognize the powerful impact our volunteers make through their passion for history, their strong connection to our communities, and their unwavering desire to create welcoming and enriching experiences for all who visit and seek to understand our shared heritage.”
Each historic site and museum within the Pennsylvania Trails of History network is invited to nominate a Volunteer of the Year based on their contributions during the previous calendar year.
Volunteer of the Year Award recipients for 2024:
Dr. Frederick Magner
Brandywine Battlefield Park
Melissa Fligger
Bushy Run Battlefield
Ivy Matthews
Conrad Weiser Homestead
John Mitchell
Cornwall Iron Furnace
Diane Krueger
Daniel Boone Homestead
Roger Loker
Drake Well Museum & Park
Mary Grace Di Gennari
Eckley Miners Village
Barbara Balliet
Eckley Miners Village
Iva Kressler
Eckley Miners Village
Mary Ann Morgans
Eckley Miners Village
Pat Johnson
Ephrata Cloister
Pam Armand
Ephrata Cloister
Tina Mickley
Ephrata Cloister
Lori Waller
Ephrata Cloister
Ann Wysock
Ephrata Cloister
Jill Watson
Ephrata Cloister
Liz Palwick-Goebel
Ephrata Cloister
Bev Pfieffer
Ephrata Cloister
Kelly Czyzewski
Ephrata Cloister
Deborah Springston
Erie Maritime Museum & U.S. Brig Niagara
Erin Agnew, Esq.
Graeme Park
Ross Frantz
Hope Lodge
Deborah Bernhisel
Joseph Priestley House
Kathy Ledzinski
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum
Joann Hovan
Old Economy Village
Paul Hovan
Old Economy Village
Kathy Parkerson
Pennsbury Manor
Diana Harris
Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum
Steve Perinne
Pennsylvania Lumber Museum
Tom Ohlhaber
Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania
Diane Morin
Somerset Historical Center
Jonathan Stayer
Pennsylvania State Archives
Outstanding Service Award recipients for 2024:
Beverly Connor
Daniel Boone Homestead
Hope W. Kopf
Joseph Priestley House
Dr. Irwin Richman
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum
