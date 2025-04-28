Lancaster, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) honored 32 devoted individuals for their significant contributions of time, talent, and expertise in 2024 during its annual Volunteer of the Year ceremony. The event took place on Saturday, April 26, at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum in Lancaster.

In addition, three individuals were presented with Outstanding Service Awards in recognition of their long-term commitment and exceptional dedication as volunteers.

For over a century, PHMC has relied on the invaluable contributions of citizen volunteers who collaborate with dedicated paid staff to advance the agency's preservation and interpretation programs. For more than 40 years, commission leadership has gathered each spring to express gratitude and celebrate exceptional volunteer service.

“Our volunteers are not just helpful; they are absolutely vital to our mission and the ongoing success of our historic sites and museums," said Andrea Lowery, PHMC Executive Director. “Today, as we express our deepest gratitude, we recognize the powerful impact our volunteers make through their passion for history, their strong connection to our communities, and their unwavering desire to create welcoming and enriching experiences for all who visit and seek to understand our shared heritage.”

Each historic site and museum within the Pennsylvania Trails of History network is invited to nominate a Volunteer of the Year based on their contributions during the previous calendar year.

Volunteer of the Year Award recipients for 2024:

Dr. Frederick Magner

Brandywine Battlefield Park

Melissa Fligger

Bushy Run Battlefield

Ivy Matthews

Conrad Weiser Homestead

John Mitchell

Cornwall Iron Furnace

Diane Krueger

Daniel Boone Homestead

Roger Loker

Drake Well Museum & Park

Mary Grace Di Gennari

Eckley Miners Village

Barbara Balliet

Eckley Miners Village

Iva Kressler

Eckley Miners Village

Mary Ann Morgans

Eckley Miners Village

Pat Johnson

Ephrata Cloister

Pam Armand

Ephrata Cloister

Tina Mickley

Ephrata Cloister

Lori Waller

Ephrata Cloister

Ann Wysock

Ephrata Cloister

Jill Watson

Ephrata Cloister

Liz Palwick-Goebel

Ephrata Cloister

Bev Pfieffer

Ephrata Cloister

Kelly Czyzewski

Ephrata Cloister

Deborah Springston

Erie Maritime Museum & U.S. Brig Niagara

Erin Agnew, Esq.

Graeme Park

Ross Frantz

Hope Lodge

Deborah Bernhisel

Joseph Priestley House

Kathy Ledzinski

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum

Joann Hovan

Old Economy Village

Paul Hovan

Old Economy Village

Kathy Parkerson

Pennsbury Manor

Diana Harris

Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum

Steve Perinne

Pennsylvania Lumber Museum

Tom Ohlhaber

Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

Diane Morin

Somerset Historical Center

Jonathan Stayer

Pennsylvania State Archives

Outstanding Service Award recipients for 2024:

Beverly Connor

Daniel Boone Homestead

Hope W. Kopf

Joseph Priestley House

Dr. Irwin Richman

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.