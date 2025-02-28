Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is throwing a birthday bash for the Commonwealth's 344th anniversary on Sunday, March 9, and all are invited, Guests will have the opportunity to get a rare glimpse of William Penn's original charter at the Pennsylvania State Archives, explore colonial history and games at The State Museum of Pennsylvania, and discover history come to life at numerous sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History – all with free admission.

Pennsylvania was officially founded when King Charles II gifted William Penn a charter back in 1681. This year, the Pennsylvania State Archives is pulling the original 344-year-old document – written on parchment with iron gall ink – from its high-security vault for a special public viewing. It's a chance to see history firsthand.

Here's all the birthday fun happening across the Commonwealth:

See the Charter : William Penn's original charter will be on display between 12 noon and 4 pm at the Pennsylvania State Archives at their new location, 1681 N. Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102.

: William Penn's original charter will be on display between 12 noon and 4 pm at the Pennsylvania State Archives at their new location, 1681 N. Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102. Explore and Play at The State Museum of Pennsylvania: Free admission to The State Museum of Pennsylvania is available from 12 noon to 4:30 pm on Sunday, March 9. Guests can explore Colonial Games, learn how to interpret Penn’s Charter, visit the Stop & Learn stations throughout the museum, and enjoy limited timed tickets to the popular Curiosity Connection.

Take a History Road Trip: Guests can hit the road and explore Pennsylvania's rich past with free admission to many historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

Participating historic sites and museums include:

About the Pennsylvania Trails of History

Explore Pennsylvania's rich history through the Pennsylvania Trails of History. These museums and historic sites, administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, are organized into four thematic trails: Military History, Industrial Heritage, Historic Homes, and Rural Farm & Village. Learn more and plan your visit at Pennsylvania Trails of History.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.