    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Awards Over $2 Million in Keystone Historic Preservation Grants Across the Commonwealth

    June 05, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today announced the award of just over $2 million in Keystone Historic Preservation grants. These vital funds will support historical and heritage organizations, museums, and local governments in 15 counties across Pennsylvania, bolstering efforts to preserve the Commonwealth's rich cultural heritage.

    PHMC awarded 37 grants from a competitive pool of 114 applications. Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 for project grants and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects. All grants require a 50/50 cash match, ensuring local investment in these crucial initiatives.

    "We are pleased to support these important projects from across the Commonwealth," said Andrea Lowery, PHMC Executive Director. "It is rewarding to impact communities in 15 counties. The selected projects beautifully showcase what historic resources Pennsylvanians value – from cornerstone buildings in their downtowns, like a historic market house and a significant industrial complex, to an historic barn. This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations."

    Keystone Historic Preservation Grants provide critical funding to identify, preserve, promote, and protect historic and archaeological resources throughout Pennsylvania. These grants benefit the public and contribute significantly to community revitalization. Funding also supports municipal planning initiatives focused on historic resources, or it may be used to meet specific building or community planning goals. Additionally, the program supports construction activities at resources listed in, or eligible for listing in, the National Register of Historic Places.

    PHMC will actively promote these projects as they align with the upcoming 2026 United States Semiquincentennial celebration, highlighting Pennsylvania's enduring legacy.

    These grants are generously funded by the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund, which receives annual support from a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue.

    The following is a list of Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Awards by county:

    Allegheny

    Allegheny Historic Preservation Society - $100,000.00

    Borough of Leetsdale - $14,987.00

    Chatham University - $12,500.00

    Latin American Studies Association - $25,000.00

    Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish - $25,000.00

    New Hazlett Theater - $67,547.00

    Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation - $100,000.00

    Union Project - $100,000.00

    Bucks

    County of Bucks - $91,500.00

    Mercer-Fonthill Museum - $10,170.00

    Cambria

    Cambria County Historical Society - $43,175.00

    Pennsylvania HIghlands Community College - $5,000.00

    Centre

    Rhoneymeade Inc - $5,000.00

    Chester

    Association for the Colonial Theatre - $100,000.00

    Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art - $25,000.00

    Chadds Ford Historical Society - $35,575.00

    Pocopson Township - $12,399.50

    Crawford

    City of Meadville - $44,000.00

    Delaware

    Rose Valley Centennial Foundation - $100,000.00

    Erie

    Erie County Historical Society / Hagen History Center - $100,000.00

    Franklin

    Franklin County Historical Society - Kittochtinny - $100,000.00

    Montgomery

    Church of Saint Asaph - $100,000.00

    Discover Lansdale - $100,000.00

    Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laurel Hill Cemeteries - $25,000.00

    Morgan Log House - $15,000.00

    Washington Memorial Heritage - $100,000.00

    Northampton

    The Moravian Historical Society - $62,500.00

    Philadelphia

    Bethel Presbyterian Church - $100,000.00

    Chestnut Hill Conservancy - $25,000.00

    Cliveden Inc - $37,500.00

    Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks - $12,500.00

    Polite Temple Baptist Church - $9,975.00

    Quintessence Theatre Group - $100,000.00

    Schuylkill

    Schuylkill County Council for the Arts - $33,485.00

    Venango

    County of Venango - $100,000.00

    Oil City Civic Center - $15,000.00

    Warren

    Warren County Historical Society - $49,000.00

     

    The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

     

    PHMC Media Contact Details

    Jay Losiewicz

    717-705-8639
    Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Media