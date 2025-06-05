Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today announced the award of just over $2 million in Keystone Historic Preservation grants. These vital funds will support historical and heritage organizations, museums, and local governments in 15 counties across Pennsylvania, bolstering efforts to preserve the Commonwealth's rich cultural heritage.

PHMC awarded 37 grants from a competitive pool of 114 applications. Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 for project grants and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects. All grants require a 50/50 cash match, ensuring local investment in these crucial initiatives.

"We are pleased to support these important projects from across the Commonwealth," said Andrea Lowery, PHMC Executive Director. "It is rewarding to impact communities in 15 counties. The selected projects beautifully showcase what historic resources Pennsylvanians value – from cornerstone buildings in their downtowns, like a historic market house and a significant industrial complex, to an historic barn. This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations."

Keystone Historic Preservation Grants provide critical funding to identify, preserve, promote, and protect historic and archaeological resources throughout Pennsylvania. These grants benefit the public and contribute significantly to community revitalization. Funding also supports municipal planning initiatives focused on historic resources, or it may be used to meet specific building or community planning goals. Additionally, the program supports construction activities at resources listed in, or eligible for listing in, the National Register of Historic Places.

PHMC will actively promote these projects as they align with the upcoming 2026 United States Semiquincentennial celebration, highlighting Pennsylvania's enduring legacy.

These grants are generously funded by the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund, which receives annual support from a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue.

The following is a list of Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Awards by county:

Allegheny

Allegheny Historic Preservation Society - $100,000.00

Borough of Leetsdale - $14,987.00

Chatham University - $12,500.00

Latin American Studies Association - $25,000.00

Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish - $25,000.00

New Hazlett Theater - $67,547.00

Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation - $100,000.00

Union Project - $100,000.00

Bucks

County of Bucks - $91,500.00

Mercer-Fonthill Museum - $10,170.00

Cambria

Cambria County Historical Society - $43,175.00

Pennsylvania HIghlands Community College - $5,000.00

Centre

Rhoneymeade Inc - $5,000.00

Chester

Association for the Colonial Theatre - $100,000.00

Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art - $25,000.00

Chadds Ford Historical Society - $35,575.00

Pocopson Township - $12,399.50

Crawford

City of Meadville - $44,000.00

Delaware

Rose Valley Centennial Foundation - $100,000.00

Erie

Erie County Historical Society / Hagen History Center - $100,000.00

Franklin

Franklin County Historical Society - Kittochtinny - $100,000.00

Montgomery

Church of Saint Asaph - $100,000.00

Discover Lansdale - $100,000.00

Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laurel Hill Cemeteries - $25,000.00

Morgan Log House - $15,000.00

Washington Memorial Heritage - $100,000.00

Northampton

The Moravian Historical Society - $62,500.00

Philadelphia

Bethel Presbyterian Church - $100,000.00

Chestnut Hill Conservancy - $25,000.00

Cliveden Inc - $37,500.00

Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks - $12,500.00

Polite Temple Baptist Church - $9,975.00

Quintessence Theatre Group - $100,000.00

Schuylkill

Schuylkill County Council for the Arts - $33,485.00

Venango

County of Venango - $100,000.00

Oil City Civic Center - $15,000.00

Warren

Warren County Historical Society - $49,000.00