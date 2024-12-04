Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Awards More Than $150,000 to Preserve and Make Accessible Significant Historical and Archival Records Across Pennsylvania

    December 04, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today approved 28 Historical & Archival Records Care (HARC) grants totaling $152,571 to support crucial efforts to preserve Pennsylvania’s invaluable historical records and make them accessible to residents across the Commonwealth.

    From supporting efforts to digitize and transcribe interviews and film recordings of the railroaders and coal miners of the East Broad Top Railroad and Coal Company in Huntingdon County to enabling the Wilkinsburg Public Library to repair, properly store, and digitally host a collection of approximately 160 photographs relating to Wilkinsburg’s architectural history, these grants will help tell Pennsylvania’s shared history and ensure it remains accessible for years to come.

    The grant awards range from $314.63 for the Historical Archives at the Wilkinsburg Public Library to repair, properly store, and digitally host a collection of approximately 160 photographs relating to Wilkinsburg’s architectural history to $15,000 for the Friends of the East Broad Top Inc. to implement the EBT Oral History and Film Preservation project to digitize and transcribe interviews and film recordings of the railroaders and coal miners of the East Broad Top Railroad and Coal Company.

    “These grants are essential to safeguarding our state's rich history,” said Andrea Lowery, PHMC Executive Director. “By investing in the preservation of these records, we ensure that future generations can learn from the past and build a better future.”

    HARC grants are awarded competitively and are designed to improve the preservation and accessibility of historically significant records held by local governments, historical records repositories, and academic institutions.

    The Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) oversees the HARC grant program. SHRAB operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publications & Records Commission and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state.

    The following is a list of HARC grants by county:

    Allegheny

    Avalon Public Library - $3,700

    Borough of Leetsdale - $5,000

    Carnegie Institute - $5,000

    Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (dba Senator John Heinz History Center) - $4,994

    Wilkinsburg Public Library - $314.63

    WQED Multimedia - $10,000

    Armstrong

    Apollo Memorial Library - $10,000

    Bucks

    Bucks County Historical Society - $4,995

    Delaware Valley University - $5,000

    Pearl S. Buck International - $3,600

    Warrington Historical Society - $2,468

    Erie

    Edinboro Area Historical Society - $5,000

    Huntington

    Friends of the East Broad Top Inc. - $15,000

    Lehigh

    Whitehall Historical Preservation Society - $4,970

    Monroe

    Monroe County Commissioners - $5,000

    Montgomery

    Lower Merion Historical Society - $4,738.29

    Northampton

    Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor - $4,500

    Moravian University - $5,000

    Moravian Archives - $5,000

    Moravian Historical Society - $5,000

    Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society - $4,990

    Philadelphia

    Christ Church Preservation Trust - $5,000

    Historical Society of Pennsylvania - $4,900

    The Athenaeum of Philadelphia - $5,000

    Schuylkill

    Historical Society of Schuylkill County - $5,000

    Venango

    Oil Region Music Preservation Museum - $9,208.74

    York

    Historic Wrightsville Inc. - $4,197.79

    York County Archives - $4,995

    The Pennsylvania State Archives is the official and permanent home of many of Pennsylvania's most treasured documents – from William Penn's Charter to the documents that establish our state's boundaries, including the texts that protect property rights and the familial records of our ancestors. Open to all, the Pennsylvania State Archives is a source for research and learning.

