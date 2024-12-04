Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Awards More Than $150,000 to Preserve and Make Accessible Significant Historical and Archival Records Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today approved 28 Historical & Archival Records Care (HARC) grants totaling $152,571 to support crucial efforts to preserve Pennsylvania’s invaluable historical records and make them accessible to residents across the Commonwealth.

From supporting efforts to digitize and transcribe interviews and film recordings of the railroaders and coal miners of the East Broad Top Railroad and Coal Company in Huntingdon County to enabling the Wilkinsburg Public Library to repair, properly store, and digitally host a collection of approximately 160 photographs relating to Wilkinsburg’s architectural history, these grants will help tell Pennsylvania’s shared history and ensure it remains accessible for years to come.

The grant awards range from $314.63 for the Historical Archives at the Wilkinsburg Public Library to repair, properly store, and digitally host a collection of approximately 160 photographs relating to Wilkinsburg’s architectural history to $15,000 for the Friends of the East Broad Top Inc. to implement the EBT Oral History and Film Preservation project to digitize and transcribe interviews and film recordings of the railroaders and coal miners of the East Broad Top Railroad and Coal Company.

“These grants are essential to safeguarding our state's rich history,” said Andrea Lowery, PHMC Executive Director. “By investing in the preservation of these records, we ensure that future generations can learn from the past and build a better future.”

HARC grants are awarded competitively and are designed to improve the preservation and accessibility of historically significant records held by local governments, historical records repositories, and academic institutions.

The Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) oversees the HARC grant program. SHRAB operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publications & Records Commission and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state.

The following is a list of HARC grants by county:

Allegheny

Avalon Public Library - $3,700

Borough of Leetsdale - $5,000

Carnegie Institute - $5,000

Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (dba Senator John Heinz History Center) - $4,994

Wilkinsburg Public Library - $314.63

WQED Multimedia - $10,000

Armstrong

Apollo Memorial Library - $10,000

Bucks

Bucks County Historical Society - $4,995

Delaware Valley University - $5,000

Pearl S. Buck International - $3,600

Warrington Historical Society - $2,468

Erie

Edinboro Area Historical Society - $5,000

Huntington

Friends of the East Broad Top Inc. - $15,000

Lehigh

Whitehall Historical Preservation Society - $4,970

Monroe

Monroe County Commissioners - $5,000

Montgomery

Lower Merion Historical Society - $4,738.29

Northampton

Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor - $4,500

Moravian University - $5,000

Moravian Archives - $5,000

Moravian Historical Society - $5,000

Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society - $4,990

Philadelphia

Christ Church Preservation Trust - $5,000

Historical Society of Pennsylvania - $4,900

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia - $5,000

Schuylkill

Historical Society of Schuylkill County - $5,000

Venango

Oil Region Music Preservation Museum - $9,208.74

York

Historic Wrightsville Inc. - $4,197.79

York County Archives - $4,995

The Pennsylvania State Archives is the official and permanent home of many of Pennsylvania’s most treasured documents – from William Penn’s Charter to the documents that establish our state’s boundaries, including the texts that protect property rights and the familial records of our ancestors. Open to all, the Pennsylvania State Archives is a source for research and learning.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.