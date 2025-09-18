Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) voted today to add 45 new Historical Markers to be placed in 21 counties across the Commonwealth. These markers, which commemorate significant people, places, events, and innovations joining the more than 2,500 existing markers that tell the story of Pennsylvania's rich and diverse history.
The new markers span over 350 years of Pennsylvania history, highlighting a wide range of topics and individuals. From the early colonial contributions of Lancaster County’s Marie Ferree, a French Huguenot pioneer, to the industrial innovation of Northampton County's Crayola Crayon, and the groundbreaking achievements of Pittsburgh’s baseball legend Roberto Clemente, these markers reflect the depth and breadth of the state’s heritage. Other notable subjects include the work of artist Sarah Stilwell Weber in Delaware County, the legacy of the Underground Railroad in Franklin County, and the legal precedent set by Pennsylvania Coal Company v. Mahon in Luzerne County.
"Pennsylvania’s Historical Markers are more than just signs; they are powerful storytelling tools that connect us to our past," said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, PHMC. "Each marker is a testament to the remarkable individuals and events that have shaped our state and our nation. We are proud to expand this program and continue our mission of preserving and interpreting Pennsylvania’s history for future generations."
Established nearly eighty years ago, the historical marker program is a community-driven initiative that relies on public nominations to identify and honor key historical figures and events. After a two-year hiatus, this year's nominations were rigorously reviewed by a panel of five external experts with extensive experience in history-related fields, ensuring a comprehensive and informed selection process.
The addition of these new markers continues to expand our understanding of the rich history of the Commonwealth. A number of these new markers are related to the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the newly formed nation. These dedications will offer additional points of celebration for the 250th in Philadelphia, Lancaster, Montgomery, Delaware and Franklin counties.
“Pennsylvania’s historical markers are more than roadside signs—they are living touchpoints that connect people with the stories of our past, inviting every person who passes by to pause, learn, and take pride in the shared heritage that belongs to us all,” said Pennsylvania Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Ryan. “These markers not only preserve history, but they also strengthen our communities, inspire curiosity in residents and visitors alike, and encourage travelers to explore new destinations across the state. Each marker helps drive tourism by turning our history into meaningful experiences that bring people to Pennsylvania and keep them coming back.”
Details of the next round of approved markers will be announced in the coming months.
The following is a list of approved historical markers by county:
Allegheny
Charles E. “Commando” Kelly
George B. Vashon (1824-1878)
Olive Thomas (1894-1920)
Pittsburgh Civic Arena
Roberto Clemente (1932-1972)
St. Benedict the Moor Church
The Fraternal Order of Police
Armstrong
Peter Attie Besharo (1912-1960)
Bucks
Integration of Levittown
Chester
Chemical Copper Company’s Electrolytic Copper Refinery
Diamond Rock Schoolhouse
Cumberland
Mt. Tabor AME Zion and Cemetery
Delaware
Sarah Stilwell Weber (1878-1938)
Erie
Richard Anuzkiewicz (1930-2020)
Franklin
Underground Railroad Activity in Africa / Brownsville
Huntingdon
David McMurtrie Gregg (1833-1916)
Indiana
McCrory and Murphy 5 & 10 Cent Stores
Lancaster
Marie Ferree (1653-1716)
Luzerne
Howells Mining Drill Company
Pennsylvania Coal Company v. Mahon
Monroe
The Lynching of Richard Puryear
Montgomery
6502 Microprocessor
Horace Trumbauer (1868-1938)
Minerva Parker Nicols (1862-1949)
Peter Wentz Farmstead
Northampton
The Crayola Crayon
Philadelphia
Schenck v. United States
Bellevue-Stratford Hotel
Black Bottom
Carpenters’ Hall
Edith “The Kid” Houghton (1912-2013)
Ethel Hedgemon Lyle (1887-1950)
Florence Kelley (1858-1932)
Green’s Ladies Golf Club
Raymond Pace Alexander (1897-1974)
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Kensington Riots of 1844
Moses Williams (1776-1830)
Philadelphia Hostel
The Underground Railroad at Belmont Mansion
Schuylkill
Ida Porter Boyer (1859-1952)
Union
Buggy Town
Washington
1786 Whiskey Riot
Wayne
Joel Hill Sawmill
York
Conewago Canal
