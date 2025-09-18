Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Approves 45 New Historical Markers to Celebrate State History

    The new markers will highlight diverse contributions of Pennsylvanians from colonial times to the modern era, celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

    September 18, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) voted today to add 45 new Historical Markers to be placed in 21 counties across the Commonwealth. These markers, which commemorate significant people, places, events, and innovations joining the more than 2,500 existing markers that tell the story of Pennsylvania's rich and diverse history.

    The new markers span over 350 years of Pennsylvania history, highlighting a wide range of topics and individuals. From the early colonial contributions of Lancaster County’s Marie Ferree, a French Huguenot pioneer, to the industrial innovation of Northampton County's Crayola Crayon, and the groundbreaking achievements of Pittsburgh’s baseball legend Roberto Clemente, these markers reflect the depth and breadth of the state’s heritage. Other notable subjects include the work of artist Sarah Stilwell Weber in Delaware County, the legacy of the Underground Railroad in Franklin County, and the legal precedent set by Pennsylvania Coal Company v. Mahon in Luzerne County.

    "Pennsylvania’s Historical Markers are more than just signs; they are powerful storytelling tools that connect us to our past," said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, PHMC. "Each marker is a testament to the remarkable individuals and events that have shaped our state and our nation. We are proud to expand this program and continue our mission of preserving and interpreting Pennsylvania’s history for future generations."

    Established nearly eighty years ago, the historical marker program is a community-driven initiative that relies on public nominations to identify and honor key historical figures and events. After a two-year hiatus, this year's nominations were rigorously reviewed by a panel of five external experts with extensive experience in history-related fields, ensuring a comprehensive and informed selection process.  

    The addition of these new markers continues to expand our understanding of the rich history of the Commonwealth. A number of these new markers are related to the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the newly formed nation. These dedications will offer additional points of celebration for the 250th in Philadelphia, Lancaster, Montgomery, Delaware and Franklin counties.

    “Pennsylvania’s historical markers are more than roadside signs—they are living touchpoints that connect people with the stories of our past, inviting every person who passes by to pause, learn, and take pride in the shared heritage that belongs to us all,” said Pennsylvania Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Ryan. “These markers not only preserve history, but they also strengthen our communities, inspire curiosity in residents and visitors alike, and encourage travelers to explore new destinations across the state. Each marker helps drive tourism by turning our history into meaningful experiences that bring people to Pennsylvania and keep them coming back.”

    Details of the next round of approved markers will be announced in the coming months.

    The following is a list of approved historical markers by county:

    Allegheny

    Charles E. “Commando” Kelly

    George B. Vashon (1824-1878)

    Olive Thomas (1894-1920)

    Pittsburgh Civic Arena

    Roberto Clemente (1932-1972)

    St. Benedict the Moor Church

    The Fraternal Order of Police

    Armstrong

    Peter Attie Besharo (1912-1960)

    Bucks

    Integration of Levittown

    Chester

    Chemical Copper Company’s Electrolytic Copper Refinery

    Diamond Rock Schoolhouse

    Cumberland

    Mt. Tabor AME Zion and Cemetery

    Delaware

    Sarah Stilwell Weber (1878-1938)

    Erie

    Richard Anuzkiewicz (1930-2020)

    Franklin

    Underground Railroad Activity in Africa / Brownsville

    Huntingdon

    David McMurtrie Gregg (1833-1916)

    Indiana

    McCrory and Murphy 5 & 10 Cent Stores

    Lancaster

    Marie Ferree (1653-1716)

    Luzerne

    Howells Mining Drill Company

    Pennsylvania Coal Company v. Mahon

    Monroe

    The Lynching of Richard Puryear

    Montgomery

    6502 Microprocessor

    Horace Trumbauer (1868-1938)

    Minerva Parker Nicols (1862-1949)

    Peter Wentz Farmstead

    Northampton

    The Crayola Crayon

    Philadelphia

    Schenck v. United States

    Bellevue-Stratford Hotel

    Black Bottom

    Carpenters’ Hall

    Edith “The Kid” Houghton (1912-2013)

    Ethel Hedgemon Lyle (1887-1950)

    Florence Kelley (1858-1932)

    Green’s Ladies Golf Club

    Raymond Pace Alexander (1897-1974)

    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

    Kensington Riots of 1844

    Moses Williams (1776-1830)

    Philadelphia Hostel

    The Underground Railroad at Belmont Mansion

    Schuylkill

    Ida Porter Boyer (1859-1952)

    Union

    Buggy Town

    Washington

    1786 Whiskey Riot

    Wayne

    Joel Hill Sawmill

    York

    Conewago Canal

     

    The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on FacebookX (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.

    PHMC Media Contact Details

    Jay Losiewicz

    717-705-8639
    Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Media