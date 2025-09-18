Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) voted today to add 45 new Historical Markers to be placed in 21 counties across the Commonwealth. These markers, which commemorate significant people, places, events, and innovations joining the more than 2,500 existing markers that tell the story of Pennsylvania's rich and diverse history.

The new markers span over 350 years of Pennsylvania history, highlighting a wide range of topics and individuals. From the early colonial contributions of Lancaster County’s Marie Ferree, a French Huguenot pioneer, to the industrial innovation of Northampton County's Crayola Crayon, and the groundbreaking achievements of Pittsburgh’s baseball legend Roberto Clemente, these markers reflect the depth and breadth of the state’s heritage. Other notable subjects include the work of artist Sarah Stilwell Weber in Delaware County, the legacy of the Underground Railroad in Franklin County, and the legal precedent set by Pennsylvania Coal Company v. Mahon in Luzerne County.

"Pennsylvania’s Historical Markers are more than just signs; they are powerful storytelling tools that connect us to our past," said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, PHMC. "Each marker is a testament to the remarkable individuals and events that have shaped our state and our nation. We are proud to expand this program and continue our mission of preserving and interpreting Pennsylvania’s history for future generations."

Established nearly eighty years ago, the historical marker program is a community-driven initiative that relies on public nominations to identify and honor key historical figures and events. After a two-year hiatus, this year's nominations were rigorously reviewed by a panel of five external experts with extensive experience in history-related fields, ensuring a comprehensive and informed selection process.

The addition of these new markers continues to expand our understanding of the rich history of the Commonwealth. A number of these new markers are related to the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the newly formed nation. These dedications will offer additional points of celebration for the 250th in Philadelphia, Lancaster, Montgomery, Delaware and Franklin counties.

“Pennsylvania’s historical markers are more than roadside signs—they are living touchpoints that connect people with the stories of our past, inviting every person who passes by to pause, learn, and take pride in the shared heritage that belongs to us all,” said Pennsylvania Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Ryan. “These markers not only preserve history, but they also strengthen our communities, inspire curiosity in residents and visitors alike, and encourage travelers to explore new destinations across the state. Each marker helps drive tourism by turning our history into meaningful experiences that bring people to Pennsylvania and keep them coming back.”

Details of the next round of approved markers will be announced in the coming months.

The following is a list of approved historical markers by county:

Allegheny

Charles E. “Commando” Kelly

George B. Vashon (1824-1878)

Olive Thomas (1894-1920)

Pittsburgh Civic Arena

Roberto Clemente (1932-1972)

St. Benedict the Moor Church

The Fraternal Order of Police

Armstrong

Peter Attie Besharo (1912-1960)

Bucks

Integration of Levittown

Chester

Chemical Copper Company’s Electrolytic Copper Refinery

Diamond Rock Schoolhouse

Cumberland

Mt. Tabor AME Zion and Cemetery

Delaware

Sarah Stilwell Weber (1878-1938)

Erie

Richard Anuzkiewicz (1930-2020)

Franklin

Underground Railroad Activity in Africa / Brownsville

Huntingdon

David McMurtrie Gregg (1833-1916)

Indiana

McCrory and Murphy 5 & 10 Cent Stores

Lancaster

Marie Ferree (1653-1716)

Luzerne

Howells Mining Drill Company

Pennsylvania Coal Company v. Mahon

Monroe

The Lynching of Richard Puryear

Montgomery

6502 Microprocessor

Horace Trumbauer (1868-1938)

Minerva Parker Nicols (1862-1949)

Peter Wentz Farmstead

Northampton

The Crayola Crayon

Philadelphia

Schenck v. United States

Bellevue-Stratford Hotel

Black Bottom

Carpenters’ Hall

Edith “The Kid” Houghton (1912-2013)

Ethel Hedgemon Lyle (1887-1950)

Florence Kelley (1858-1932)

Green’s Ladies Golf Club

Raymond Pace Alexander (1897-1974)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Kensington Riots of 1844

Moses Williams (1776-1830)

Philadelphia Hostel

The Underground Railroad at Belmont Mansion

Schuylkill

Ida Porter Boyer (1859-1952)

Union

Buggy Town

Washington

1786 Whiskey Riot

Wayne

Joel Hill Sawmill

York

Conewago Canal