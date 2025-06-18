Harrisburg, PA – Today, Melissa Mann, Director of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Bureau of Historic Sites and Museums, announced the appointment of Chris Kuhns as the new site administrator at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg. Mr. Kuhns will succeed former site administrator, Tyler Gum, who was recently promoted to a senior management position within the Bureau. Kuhns will start at the museum on June 16, 2025. After serving for 10 years at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, Gum was promoted to Western Division Chief of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Bureau of Historic Sites and Museums.

In his new role, Mr. Kuhns will oversee all aspects of day-to-day operations and visitor services at the Pennsylvania Military Museum. He will be responsible for managing the site's volunteer program, ensuring a welcoming environment for all visitors, and upholding the highest standards of customer service.

"We are honored to welcome Chris Kuhns to the Pennsylvania Military Museum," said Melissa Mann, Director of the Bureau of Historic Sites and Museums. "Chris brings a truly exceptional background in military history, interpretation, and leadership. His extensive experience, from his service in the Marine Corps and Air National Guard to his work as a public historian and program developer, makes him uniquely qualified to lead the museum. We are confident that his passion and expertise will elevate the visitor experience and further enrich the museum's vital mission of preserving and sharing Pennsylvania's military story."

Mr. Kuhns joins the Pennsylvania Military Museum from the Air National Guard History Office at Andrews Air Force Base in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he served as Historian. In this role, he conducted extensive research on the Air National Guard Readiness Center and its 90 Wings, including tracking the lineage and honors of each Wing. Before that, he was the Deputy Director and Interpretive Program Developer with the U.S. Marine Corps Historical Company, specializing in writing historical articles as well as in developing traveling exhibits and educational programs for military installations, National Parks, and private events.

Mr. Kuhns began his military career in July 2012 as an infantryman and White House Security Force team leader for the United States Marine Corps. He later joined the 193rd Special Operations Wing in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard as an Airborne Mission Systems Operator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in military history with a concentration in American military history and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in military history from American Military University.

About the Pennsylvania Military Museum

The Pennsylvania Military Museum serves as a community gathering place, inviting audiences of all abilities and backgrounds to explore the story of the Commonwealth’s men and women in the Armed Forces, civilian activities on the home front, and Pennsylvania’s contributions to military innovation. Learn more about the Pennsylvania Military Museum on their website .

The Pennsylvania Military Museum is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and is one of 23 historic sites and museums that make up the Pennsylvania Trails of History .