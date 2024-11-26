PHMC Announces Pennsylvania Military Museum Modernization and Capital Project

The Pennsylvania Military Museum will undergo a $3.4 million Capital Projects Fund renovation to improve the space for visitors and collections. During the modernization project, the museum will temporarily be closed.

Boalsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today announced a major capital project at the Pennsylvania Military Museum to modernize the museum’s infrastructure, ensuring the preservation of its invaluable collection and enhancing the visitor experience.

The project will include a complete renovation and upgrade of all doors, windows, and heating and ventilation systems; installation of advanced artifact preservation controls; and integration of a comprehensive geothermal energy system.

To facilitate these improvements, the museum will close to the public on Sunday, December 8, 2024, for approximately 14 months. During this period, the museum’s archives and permanent collection will be safely relocated to secured storage off-site.

While the museum is closed, the theater will be available on a limited basis for interior programming. The museum grounds will continue to be fully accessible to the public, offering opportunities for outdoor activities, annually scheduled interpretive and school programs, and community events such as the Boalsburg Farmers Market.

The Pennsylvania Military Museum will provide progress updates during the closure on the museum website and on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Pennsylvania Military Museum

Located in Boalsburg, PA, the Pennsylvania Military Museum is a premier destination for military history enthusiasts and serves as a community gathering place welcoming audiences of all abilities and backgrounds to gather and explore the story of the Commonwealth’s men and women serving in the Armed Forces, civilian activities on the home front, and Pennsylvania’s contributions to military innovation.

The Pennsylvania Military Museum is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and is actively supported by the Friends of the Pennsylvania Military Museum, a nonprofit, community-based organization.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.