Birdsboro, PA — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today announced a major restoration and preservation project at the Daniel Boone Homestead to dredge and restore the historic Daniel Boone Lake. The $3 million Capital Project was recently awarded to KLA Roofing and Construction, LLC, and will address significant sediment build-up that has reduced the lake's volume and impacted its recreational use and operational function.

The man-made lake, constructed in the 1940s, is a key feature of the 579-acre historic site. It serves as a popular destination for visitors enjoying walking, fishing, and birding, and is critical to the operation of the historic Bertolet Sawmill. For more than 40 years, sediment deposits from the Owatin Creek have gradually reduced the lake's depth, limiting these activities and threatening the functionality of the sawmill.

The restoration project, which is the first major dredging of the lake since 1970, will include several key components:

Dredging the lake to restore its original depth and volume.

Installing a sediment trap at the inflow of Owatin Creek to prevent future build-up.

Inspecting and repairing the dam, spillway, and associated valves to ensure structural integrity and proper function.

Replacing the pedestrian bridge across Owatin Creek.

The lake restoration project is anticipated to be completed during summer 2026. During the project period, the area of construction as well as areas adjacent to the lake will have restricted access to ensure the safety of all visitors.

PHMC will consult with the PA Fish & Boat Commission to develop a strategic plan to reintroduce native fish species.

About the Daniel Boone Homestead

The Daniel Boone Homestead preserves and interprets the lives of the Boone, Maugridge, and DeTurk families, showcasing the unique cultural heritage of colonial Pennsylvania. The site, located at 400 Daniel Boone Rd, Birdsboro, PA, is comprised of seven historic buildings and miles of trails, offering a comprehensive look into the past and an array of outdoor activities.

The Daniel Boone Homestead is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the Daniel Boone Homestead Associates, a non-profit community-based organization, providing the site’s day-to-day management. The Daniel Boone Homestead is one of 23 historic sites and museums that make up the Pennsylvania Trails of History .