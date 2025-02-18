Erie, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today announced the opening of the bid process for contractors to undertake the extensive repair and maintenance work required for the U.S. Brig Niagara's second shipyard visit.

This critical shipyard stay will involve nearly a year of drydock work, encompassing:

The stabilization of the ship’s stem and bow assembly

The replacement of hull planking, decking, waterway timbers, and compromised sections of gun ports

Removal and replacement of engines and transmissions

And significant upgrades to the ship's electrical system and plumbing

The Niagara's voyage to shipyard is scheduled for later in 2025, with the ship returning to Erie in 2026 in time to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. In preparation for this multi-million-dollar Commonwealth capital project, critical work is already underway on the ship, from essential maintenance of the Niagara to the planning and logistical elements of making the voyage to shipyard, including refueling and re-provisioning along the way. PHMC is also actively procuring necessary components for the shipyard visit, including new engines and generators.

This second shipyard visit follows the successful completion of the first one in Cleveland, where the installation of two new Max-Prop variable pitch propellers significantly enhanced the vessel's performance and efficiency. The first shipyard visit also included inspection and replacement of hull planking, the refurbishment or replacement of drivetrain components as needed, and the cleaning, inspection, repair, and replacement, as needed, of fuel tanks, through-hull fittings, and zinc anodes.

Additionally, PHMC is modernizing the Niagara with the latest technology and safety features to operate efficiently as a training platform for up-and-coming mariners and to serve as a dynamic educational experience for visitors while maintaining the ship’s historical integrity.

PHMC is collaborating closely with the U.S. Coast Guard to ensure that all restoration work complies with the highest safety and regulatory requirements.

