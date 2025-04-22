Strasburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today celebrated the golden anniversary of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. This significant milestone marks 50 years to the day since the world-class museum of railroad history first opened its doors to the public in 1975.

"The 50th anniversary of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is a testament to the enduring power and significance of our state's rich industrial and transportation heritage," said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. “As the Commonwealth's official railroad museum, it has captivated and educated generations, and we at PHMC are immensely proud of its past achievements and excited to support its continued journey in preserving and sharing this vital part of our history for the next 50 years and beyond."

“The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania does a fantastic job of telling the story of how railroads have shaped the history of Pennsylvania by connecting our citizens for commerce and community like no other innovation before,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne, who has been a longtime supporter of the museum during his career in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. “It’s very important that we have a place to tell this story and celebrate the influence that rail has had on our economic and industrial growth. I’m very proud to be a part of the 50-year anniversary celebration and support the museum as it continues to help future generations appreciate and understand our past.”

The genesis of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania dates back to a 1963 act of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, recognizing the historical significance of the Commonwealth's extensive railroad network. Driven by a desire to preserve Pennsylvania's pivotal role in the development of rail transportation, the state established the museum as its official repository for historic railroad artifacts.

After years of planning, acquisition of rolling stock, and the construction of its impressive facility in Strasburg, Lancaster County, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania officially opened its doors to the public on April 22, 1975. Since then, through the collaborative efforts of PHMC and the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, it has grown into a world-renowned institution, dedicated to collecting, preserving, interpreting, and exhibiting the rich history and technological significance of railroading in Pennsylvania and its broader impact on American life.

“We are excited to look back on our first 50 years, to celebrate the achievements of all our staff, our partners the Friends of the Railroad Museum, volunteers and members over the years, and to begin to look ahead to our next 50 years and beyond,” said Patrick C. Morrison, Director of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. “Commemorating a milestone such as this one affords us the opportunity to appreciate what we have, celebrate what we have accomplished and speculate on what we can look forward to in the next exciting chapter of our story.”

The day’s formal activities commenced with the ringing of the bell on the 123-year-old Pennsylvania Railroad E7s steam locomotive No. 7002, followed by remarks from distinguished guests, including:

Adding a nostalgic touch, the Lampeter-Strasburg High School concert band, whose predecessors performed at the Museum’s grand opening in 1975, provided musical entertainment.

In honor of the 50th anniversary, a new exhibit, “Tracking Our History: 50 Years of the Railroad Museum In Pictures,” debuted in the Museum’s second-floor gallery. This visual journey chronicles the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania’s evolution from its early days to the present. Featuring photographs carefully selected from the Museum’s archival research collection and institutional history, the exhibit illustrated the Museum’s growth and its ongoing commitment to its mission over the past half-century.

Visitor services staff also introduced a new 15-minute guided tour, “Building a Museum in 50 Years.” This tour explores the Museum’s history, its development over the past five decades, and the evolving approaches to presenting its significant historic railroad collection to the public.

