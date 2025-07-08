Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) today announced that the project to build a new roundhouse at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania continues to move forward and on time. A local company — eciConstruction of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania—has been awarded the general contract and construction will begin by the end of July.

Additional contractors were announced to complete construction tasks related to HVAC, plumbing, electrical work (Air Management Technologies Inc, Vision Management Inc., and Shanna A. Smith. Inc, respectively).

A groundbreaking ceremony for the 16,000 square-foot, six-stall exhibit structure is scheduled to take place at the Museum on July 29, 2025.

"This roundhouse project is a monumental step forward for the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania and for preserving our state's rich industrial heritage," said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. "Protecting these locomotives in a state-of-the-art facility ensures they can be enjoyed and studied by generations to come."

"This project is about more than bricks and mortar, it's about preserving the stories and engineering marvels that helped to shape and build our Commonwealth," said DGS Sec. Reggie McNeil. "We’re proud to work with PHMC and a homegrown Pennsylvania company to bring this vision to life so that we can ensure these historic locomotives are protected and accessible for future generations."

Construction is slated to begin by the end of July and is anticipated to be completed by late 2026 or early 2027. During this period, the Museum’s outdoor yard will be closed to ensure the safety of all visitors.

The roundhouse was designed by Erdy McHenry Architecture of Philadelphia, and will feature a classic fan-shaped layout, optimizing space within the Museum’s outdoor yard. The structure will incorporate brick, steel, and glass, along with a clerestory-style roof to maximize natural lighting.

Upon completion, the roundhouse will feature a hard surface, ADA-accessible pathway leading from the Museum, allowing for easy visitor access. The interior will provide a safe and adequate space for viewing and photographing exhibits, and a climate-controlled environment to aid in visitor comfort and the long-term preservation of six Pennsylvania Railroad historic steam locomotives, all listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A Ready For The Roundhouse fundraising campaign, spearheaded by the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, has already raised more than $300,000 to fund restoration work associated with the locomotives that will be housed on exhibit in the new structure.

In conjunction with the roundhouse construction, the Museum’s 1928 Reading Company turntable will undergo complete refurbishment and updating to ensure its safe and dependable operation for years to come. Tracks surrounding the turntable will be rebuilt, and enhanced safety fencing will be added around the turntable pit.

About the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

As a Smithsonian Affiliate, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is home to a world-class collection of more than 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars, a vast research library and archives, an immersive education center, a working restoration shop, distinctive special events and programs, and a Museum store.

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and is actively supported by the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, a non-profit community-based organization. The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 23 historic sites and museums that make up the Pennsylvania Trails of History.