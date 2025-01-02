Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Now Accepting Applications for Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program to Support Local Communities’ Work to Preserve History

Applicants can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, with a total of $2 million available from the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund.

PHMC will promote projects that align with 2026’s celebrations of America’s 250th birthday.

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today announced the opening of the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program to help fund local projects that identify, preserve, promote, and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and community revitalization.

Two categories of grants—construction and planning—are available for historic resources in Pennsylvania that are listed, or eligible for listing, in the National Register of Historic Places. Applicants may apply for only one type of grant.

For this year’s grant round, PHMC will give special consideration to proposals that advance one of the America250 themes and align with the United States Semiquincentennial celebration in 2026. Applicants will be required to explain how their project aligns with one of the themes.

Keystone Historic Preservation Construction Grants are available for rehabilitation, preservation, and restoration activities for historic resources that are publicly accessible and under nonprofit or local government ownership. Construction grants are available from $5,000 to $100,000 and require a 50/50 cash match.

Prospective applicants for Construction Grants should attend a PHMC webinar on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 3:00 PM. To register, please visit the Eventbrite Construction Grant registration page.

Keystone Historic Preservation Planning Grants are available for planning and development initiatives that enhance historic preservation in communities. Planning grant applications may include municipal planning initiatives focusing on historic resources or may be used to meet building- or project-specific planning goals. Project grants are available from $5,000 to $25,000 and require a 50/50 cash match.

Prospective applicants for Planning Grants should attend a PHMC webinar on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 3:00 PM. To register, please visit the [Eventbrite%20Planning%20Grant%20registration%20page]Eventbrite Planning Grant registration page.

Recordings of the webinar series will be available on the PHMC’s PA Trails of History YouTube channel.

Applications are due March 3, 2025. Grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process and are contingent on the availability of funds.

Please note that all PHMC grant applications are now submitted on the Commonwealth’s Single Application for Assistance system. Paper or emailed applications cannot be accepted. Visit the PHMC website for eligibility information and grant guidelines.

About the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office

The Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), the official historic preservation agency for the Commonwealth, protects, promotes and educates Pennsylvanians about the state’s vast collection of historic and archaeological sites and artifacts, encourage them to value these resources as part of our shared past and future, and enable them to preserve the places that tell our local, state, and national stories for future generations. By administering grant and tax credit programs, overseeing historic designations, providing technical assistance, and more, SHPO is safeguarding our Pennsylvania’s cultural heritage.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.