Harrisburg, PA – On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Andrea Lowery, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), will hold a press conference to announce a historic investment that will fundamentally transform the State Museum of Pennsylvania and redefine how Pennsylvanians connect with their past.

This significant multi-year project, representing the single largest investment in the museum since its opening in 1964, will usher in a new era of enhanced visitor experiences and crucial infrastructure upgrades. This is an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the future of one of Pennsylvania's premier cultural institutions.

WHO:

Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, PHMC

Greg Kirk, Deputy Secretary for Capital Programs, DGS

Senator Patty Kim

Representative Nathan Davidson

WHEN:

WEDNESDAY, June 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM

WHERE:

State Museum of Pennsylvania

3rd Street Entrance [Allegheny Room]

300 North Street

Harrisburg, PA 17120

RSVP:

Press who are interested in attending please RSVP to jlosiewicz@pa.gov.