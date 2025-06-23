Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    MEDIA ADVISORY: WEDNESDAY IN DAUPHIN COUNTY – Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to Announce Largest Investment in State Museum History

    June 23, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Andrea Lowery, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), will hold a press conference to announce a historic investment that will fundamentally transform the State Museum of Pennsylvania and redefine how Pennsylvanians connect with their past.

    This significant multi-year project, representing the single largest investment in the museum since its opening in 1964, will usher in a new era of enhanced visitor experiences and crucial infrastructure upgrades. This is an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the future of one of Pennsylvania's premier cultural institutions.

     

    WHO:

    Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, PHMC

    Greg Kirk, Deputy Secretary for Capital Programs, DGS

    Senator Patty Kim

    Representative Nathan Davidson

     

    WHEN:

    WEDNESDAY, June 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM

     

    WHERE:

    State Museum of Pennsylvania

    3rd Street Entrance [Allegheny Room]

    300 North Street

    Harrisburg, PA 17120

     

    RSVP:

    Press who are interested in attending please RSVP to jlosiewicz@pa.gov.

     

    PHMC Media Contact Details

    Jay Losiewicz

    717-705-8639
    Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Media