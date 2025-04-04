Lancaster, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and Northern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce today launched the 100th anniversary celebration of Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, recognizing the critical role agriculture plays in Pennsylvania’s past, present, and future. PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery joined Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Lisa Graybeal, Site Administrator Shawn Gladden, and Northern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liz Ackerman to commemorate this milestone.

"PHMC is honored to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum,” said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director of PHMC. “This museum, born from the Landis brothers' vision, has grown into a national treasure, offering invaluable insights into Pennsylvania's agricultural heritage. We are dedicated to supporting its continued growth and ensuring that its vital educational mission thrives for the next century."

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum is commemorating the anniversary with a series of events throughout 2025:

Herb & Garden Faire: May 9-10, featuring 70+ plant vendors, heirloom seeds, local food, and live entertainment.

Lancaster’s Juneteenth Celebration: June 19, marking its first time at Landis Valley, honoring a tradition dating to 1905.

Landis Valley Summer Institute: June 20-22 and July 11-13, offering a hands-on course on flax cultivation and processing.

Ongoing events: Further celebrations—including Civil War Days and Harvest Days—throughout the year.

For more than three centuries, Pennsylvania's German communities shaped the landscape of southeastern Pennsylvania. In the early 1900s, George and Henry Landis, driven by a passion to preserve their heritage, established a small museum on their Landis Valley homestead.

Today, that vision has blossomed into the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, the nation's largest Pennsylvania German museum. Featuring historic buildings, a recreated crossroads village, and working farmsteads with heritage breeds and plants, the museum's more than 75,000 artifacts and living demonstrations vividly interpret Pennsylvania German rural life.

“Since 1925, the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum has been preserving the important history of agriculture not just here in Lancaster County but across America,” said Shawn Gladden, Site Administrator for Landis Valley. "The museum is a vital part of our region’s history and economy, drawing visitors from near and far. We look forward to seeing its continued growth and success in the years to come."

"We are proud to partner with Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum for this historic ribbon cutting event. It is a rare opportunity to honor an organization so vital to the history and economic development of Lancaster County,” said Liz Ackerman, Executive Director of the Northern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce. “The sheer impact of 100 years of education, preservation, and outreach cannot be overstated. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with the community and showcasing why Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum will continue to be a core part of Lancaster County for generations to come."

“Agriculture is the foundation of Pennsylvania’s economy and culture,” PA Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary for Animal Health and Food Safety Lisa Graybeal said. “As we approach the 250th anniversary of the birth of democracy in Pennsylvania, institutions like Landis Valley Museum are vivid reminders of the innovations and ingenuity of the Pennsylvania farm families who have fed all of our families for centuries. The Shapiro Administration stands with Pennsylvania farmers, recognizing their tremendous value to our heritage and economy now and investing to keep them leading the nation in decades to come.”

About Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, part of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, is a living history museum dedicated to preserving Pennsylvania German culture and rural heritage from 1740 to 1940. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025, the museum offers immersive experiences, historic demonstrations, and engaging events throughout the year. Learn more by visiting Landis Valley online, or following on Facebook and Instagram.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.