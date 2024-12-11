David Shoff Named State Archivist for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Shoff will serve as State Archivist and Director of the Pennsylvania State Archives, leading staff in the preservation of the Commonwealth’s invaluable historical documents and the effort to make them more accessible to the public.

Harrisburg, PA – Executive Director Andrea Lowery of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today announced the appointment of David Shoff as State Archivist and Director of the Pennsylvania State Archives. Shoff, who has served as Chief of the Archives Division since 2010, started his new position on December 7, 2024.

Shoff brings to the job a wealth of archival experience, an expertise in digitization, and a passion for Pennsylvania history. With his extensive institutional knowledge and his interest in new technologies, he is well-equipped to ensure that the Commonwealth’s documents will be preserved and increasingly accessible for Pennsylvanians of today and tomorrow.

A seasoned professional, Shoff has been a driving force at the State Archives since joining in 1996. His extensive experience encompasses leading public services and outreach initiatives and overseeing the Archives Division.

He played a vital role in the planning and construction of the state-of-the-art State Archives facility that opened in 2023. Shoff then oversaw the monumental task of relocating the Archives' vast collection of 90,000 containers of records to the new building in 2023, ensuring optimal storage and efficiency.

Shoff has been instrumental in the development of the Digital Archives and Digital Records Center (DADRC), as well as championing new platforms for preserving digitized materials and finding aid systems, ensuring that those materials remain accessible for future generations.

The Pennsylvania State Archives, a vital resource for scholars, historians, genealogists, and the public, relies on dedicated leadership to fulfill its mission of acquiring, preserving, and providing access to the Commonwealth's permanently valuable public records. Shoff's dedication and proven track record make him the ideal choice to lead the State Archives into the future, safeguarding Pennsylvania's heritage for generations to come.

Shoff holds a bachelor’s degree in history and anthropology and a master's degree in history, both from Shippensburg University. He served as Interim Director following the retirement of former State Archivist David Carmicheal in September.

About the Pennsylvania State Archives

The Pennsylvania State Archives is the official and permanent home of Pennsylvania’s most treasured documents – from William Penn’s Charter to the papers that establish the state’s boundaries, from the texts that protect property rights to familial records. Open to all, the Pennsylvania State Archives is a source for research and learning.

