Strasburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today announced the opening of the bid process for contractors to undertake the building of a 16,000 square foot, 6-stall roundhouse at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.

This new structure will provide much-needed covered storage for six historic Pennsylvania Railroad steam locomotives, protecting these valuable engines from the elements and ensuring their preservation for future generations. The roundhouse will also significantly enhance the visitor experience, creating a dedicated space for closer viewing and interpretation of these magnificent machines.

The roundhouse will feature a renovated turntable and will house locomotives representing a key period in Pennsylvania's industrial and transportation history, showcasing the evolution of steam engine technology and its vital role in the state's economy. These locomotives include:

M1b No. 6755 – A 4-8-2 “Mountain” type steam locomotive built in 1930

K4s No. 3750 - A 4-6-2 "Pacific" type steam locomotive built in 1920

L1s No. 520 – A 2-8-2 "Mikado" type steam locomotive built in 1916

E6s No. 460 – A 4-4-2 "Atlantic" type steam locomotive built in 1914

H10s No. 7688 – A 2-8-0 "Consolidation" type steam locomotive built in 1915

B6sb No. 1670 – A 0-6-0 switching steam locomotive built in 1916

A major source of inspiration for the project was the historic design created in the late 1920s for the Reading Company roundhouse that once stood in Cressona, Pennsylvania. The classic fan-shaped layout also proved to be the best solution to the space constraints in the museum’s outdoor yard. The new structure’s design will utilize brick, steel and glass, as well as a clerestory-style roof, which maximizes the use of natural lighting.

Construction of the roundhouse, made possible through Commonwealth capital project funds, will be managed by the Department of General Services and is expected to begin later this year, with the goal of completion in 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held once the bid has been awarded.

About the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, a facility of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, preserves and interprets the rich history of railroading in the Commonwealth. The museum's collection showcases the diverse stories of Pennsylvania's railroads, from the manufacturers and workers to the travelers and the communities they served. Created under a 1963 state legislative act, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania officially opened to the public in 1975 and celebrates its 50th year in operation in 2025.

Visit the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania and experience the golden age of railroading firsthand. Learn more at Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania online

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.