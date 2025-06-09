58th Annual Art of the State 2025 Exhibition Winners Announced

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the State Museum of Pennsylvania announced the winners of its 58th Annual Art of the State exhibition, showcasing exceptional artistic talent from across the Commonwealth. This year, 96 works were selected for exhibition from more than 2,300 entries, with cash awards totaling $5,300 presented to winning artists.

Art of the State is an annual juried exhibition, established in 1968, that highlights the diverse work of Pennsylvania artists. The exhibition at The State Museum of Pennsylvania celebrates over five decades of creative expression in the Commonwealth. Featuring works across five distinct categories—painting, craft, sculpture, photography/digital media, and work on paper—Art of the State offers a compelling glimpse into Pennsylvania's rich artistic tapestry, from established masters to emerging talents.

"For nearly six decades, Art of the State has been a beacon for Pennsylvania's artistic spirit, and this 58th exhibition proudly continues that legacy," said Bill Lewis, PHMC Vice Chair. "The sheer diversity and incredible skill on display, spanning every style and medium imaginable, vividly illustrate the powerful role art plays in our Commonwealth. We are honored to present these compelling works and urge everyone to come celebrate the creativity that defines us."

A distinguished panel of expert jurors meticulously reviewed and selected the 96 exhibited works from more than 2,300 entries submitted by artists from across Pennsylvania. This year's awards juror, renowned artist and curator Denise Ryner , then determined the first, second, and third place recipients in each category.

First-place winners hail from Bucks, Delaware, Philadelphia, and York counties. The State Museum's Art Docents Corps independently voted to select its 2025 Docents' Choice Award, which was presented to an artist from Snyder County.

Cash awards were presented in each of the five categories: a first prize of $500, a second prize of $300, and a third prize of $200. The Art Docents’ Choice Award winner received an additional $300.

The public is invited to experience the exhibition at The State Museum of Pennsylvania through September 14, 2025.

Award winners will be posted on Instagram , Facebook , and X (formerly Twitter) . An exhibition catalog pdf and programming announcements can be accessed at Art of the State 2025 .

Craft

First Place : Polly Bech, “ Merging ”, 2024

: Polly Bech, “ ”, 2024 Second Place : Jóh Ricci, “ Serendipity ” 2025

: Jóh Ricci, “ ” 2025 Third Place: Quay San, “ Vase with Sgraffito ”, 2024

Painting

First Place : Judith Pekala Hawkins, “ Branches ”, 2024

: Judith Pekala Hawkins, “ ”, 2024 Second Place : Emily Stroud, “ Night Walk ”, 2023

: Emily Stroud, “ ”, 2023 Third Place: Kenneth Batista, “ Falling Water II ”, 2024

Photography/Digital Media

Sculpture

First Place : Brynn Hurlstone, “ Moment By Moment ”, 2024

: Brynn Hurlstone, “ ”, 2024 Second Place : Amy Forsyth, “ Legacy ”, 2024

: Amy Forsyth, “ ”, 2024 Third Place: William Brady Jr, “ Red Head ”, 2023

Work on Paper

The State Museum Art Docents' Choice Award

Winner: Ann Piper, “ Untitled (Sanaa) ”, 2024

Art of the State is presented by The State Museum of Pennsylvania in partnership with the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.

The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation (PHF) is the nonprofit partner of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), dedicated to preserving and sharing the Commonwealth’s rich history. Through generous donations, PHF supports PHMC in caring for 23 historic sites and museums, an extensive collection of artifacts, and invaluable archival materials.

The State Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 23 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History .

As one of PHMC’s premier cultural institutions, The State Museum of Pennsylvania offers visitors a captivating journey through time. Located adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, the museum houses expansive collections that illuminate Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in American history, from the dawn of geologic time, the Native American experience, the Colonial and Revolutionary eras, a pivotal Civil War battleground, and the Commonwealth's vast industrial age. The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania's story is America's story.

For more information about Art of the State 2025 and The State Museum of Pennsylvania, visit statemuseumpa.org or follow us on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) .