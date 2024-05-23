Skip to agency navigation
    Rural Farm and Village Trail

    Rooted in Pennsylvania's rural beginnings, this trail leads to pastoral landscapes from Colonial to recent history. Escaping into the sylvan settings is as simple as joining a tour. To truly live the history, you'll want to take part in special events throughout the year that recall the craft and culinary heritage of centuries past

    ​Locations

    Old Economy Village
    The Harmonists, a Christian communal society, founded this village in 1824.

    Somerset Historical Center
    Interpretation of the rural life of southwestern Pennsylvania.

    Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum
    Step into the largest museum of early Pennsylvania German life in the country.

    Ephrata Cloister
    Discover a religious community noted for its art and architecture.