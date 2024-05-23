Calendar of Dedication Events
Since 1946, Pennsylvanians have gathered to unveil, dedicate, and celebrate the installation of new historical markers. Virtually all of these ceremonies are public events, and you're invited to attend those held near where you live or whose subject matter interests you.
Please note that historical marker dedications are scheduled and organized by the local sponsor(s) and their partners. The type of ceremony, as well as the ceremony’s date, time, location and program, are at the discretion of the local sponsor. Dedication events are included on PHMC’s website as a courtesy and are subject to change. Please email the PA SHPO with questions.
Upcoming PA Historical Marker Dedication Events
Ford Underground Railroad Station
Date: Spring 2025
Location: Parade & 12th Street, Erie, Erie County
Sponsor: The Early Erie History Project, Housing And Neighborhood Development Service
The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania
Date: March 4, 2025 (Time TBD)
Location: 2nd & Market Streets, Philadelphia
Sponsor: Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts
Local 8, Industrial Workers of the World
Date: May 1, 2025 (Time TBD)
Location: Catharine Street, Philadelphia
Sponsor: Industrial Workers of the World
Contact: https://www.iww.org
Wyck House and Garden
Date: May 3, 2025 (Time TBD)
Location: Wyck House and Garden, 6026 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia
Sponsor: Wyck Association
Contact: https://wyck.org
Date: TBD
Location: Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
Sponsor: Heinz History Center
Contact: https://www.heinzhistorycenter.org
Bob Babbitt (1937 - 2021)
Date: TBD
Location: Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
Sponsor: Joe Kreinar
PA Logging Railroad
Date: TBD
Location: Callen Run, Heath, Jefferson County
Sponsor: Jefferson County Historical Society
Contact: https://jeffersoncountyhistory.org
Thomas J. Gola (1933 - 2014)
Date: TBD
Location: LaSalle University, Philadelphia
Sponsor: LaSalle Athletics