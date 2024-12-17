Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board Information
Each State historic preservation program is required by the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended, to maintain an adequate and qualified State Review Board. In Pennsylvania, this is known as the Historic Preservation Board.
Duties of the Historic Preservation Board
- Review National Register nominations and nomination appeals;
- Review and provide advice about the State's Comprehensive Statewide Historic Preservation Plan and the State's Annual Historic Preservation Fund Grant;
- Provide general advice and guidance to the State Historic Preservation Officer (PHMC Executive Director); and,
- Perform other duties as may be appropriate.
Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board
- Is a primarily professional body that provides professional advice on historic preservation matters. "Primarily professional" means that a majority of the members must meet minimum professional requirements established in regulation by the National Park Service; and represent certain professional disciplines established by the Act.
- Must be able to objectively carry out their duties. This is the reason for the National Park Service's requirements that all State Review Boards establish and abide by rules of conduct that avoid conflict of interest.
2025 Meeting Schedule
February 4
The Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board's meeting for February 4, 2025 will be held via Microsoft Teams teleconference. The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM.
The meeting is open to the public. Please contact Elizabeth Rairigh at erairigh@pa.gov or (717) 705-4035 with questions about how to access this meeting. (TDD users: Pennsylvania Telecommunications Center 7-1-1).
June 3
The Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board's meeting for June 3, 2025 will be held in Johnstown, PA. The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM.
October 7
The Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board's meeting for October 7, 2025 will be held in Harrisburg, PA. The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM.
The meeting is open to the public.
Historic Preservation Board Members
Cultural Resource Management Consultant
Bethel Park, Allegheny County
Executive Director
Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
Public Historian & Community Advocate
Erie County