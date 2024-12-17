Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board Information

    Each State historic preservation program is required by the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended, to maintain an adequate and qualified State Review Board. In Pennsylvania, this is known as the Historic Preservation Board.

    Duties of the Historic Preservation Board

    1. Review National Register nominations and nomination appeals;
    2. Review and provide advice about the State's Comprehensive Statewide Historic Preservation Plan and the State's Annual Historic Preservation Fund Grant;
    3. Provide general advice and guidance to the State Historic Preservation Officer (PHMC Executive Director); and,
    4. Perform other duties as may be appropriate.

    Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board

    • Is a primarily professional body that provides professional advice on historic preservation matters. "Primarily professional" means that a majority of the members must meet minimum professional requirements established in regulation by the National Park Service; and represent certain professional disciplines established by the Act.
    • Must be able to objectively carry out their duties. This is the reason for the National Park Service's requirements that all State Review Boards establish and abide by rules of conduct that avoid conflict of interest.

    2025 Meeting Schedule

    February 4

    The Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board's meeting for February 4, 2025 will be held via Microsoft Teams teleconference.  The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM.

    The meeting is open to the public.  Please contact Elizabeth Rairigh at erairigh@pa.gov or (717) 705-4035 with questions about how to access this meeting. (TDD users: Pennsylvania Telecommunications Center 7-1-1).

    June 3

    The Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board's meeting for June 3, 2025 will be held in Johnstown, PA.  The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM.

    The meeting is open to the public.  

    October 7

    The Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board's meeting for October 7, 2025 will be held in Harrisburg, PA.  The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM.

    The meeting is open to the public.

    Historic Preservation Board Members

    Ben Ford, Ph.D., Chair
    Archaeologist
    Indiana
     
    Jennifer Robinson, Vice Chair
    Preservationist
    Philadelphia
     
    Johnette Davies
    Preservation Planner
    Philadelphia
     
    Katherine Wyrosdick
    Planner
    Erie
     
    Angelique Bamberg
    Consultant
    Pittsburgh
     
    John M. Evans, AIA
    Architect
    Pittsburgh
     
    Matthew Falcone
    Preservationist and Community Advocate
    Pittsburgh
     
    Brian Black, PhD.
    Distinguished Professor of History and Environmental Studies 
    Penn State Altoona
    Hollidaysburg
     
    Derrick L. Tillman
    Developer
    Pittsburgh
     
    Martina Bacarella, AIA, NCARB 
    Architect, Preservationist
    Scranton

    Jonathan Libbon
    Cultural Resource Management Consultant
    Bethel Park, Allegheny County
     
    Brittany McDonald-Pierce, PhD
    Executive Director
    Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
     
    Melinda Meyer
    Public Historian & Community Advocate
    Erie County
     
     