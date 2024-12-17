The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office

    Evironmental Review Contact Information

    Contact Information

    PA SHPO staff in the Environmental Review Division are divided into two groups: Above Ground reviewers, who consult on projects involving above ground resources, and Archaeology reviewers, who consult on projects involving earth disturbance. Above Ground reviewers are assigned projects based on the federal or state agency involved. Archaeology reviewers are assigned projects based on a geographic region.

    If you have questions about a review, please consult the Above Ground review agency list or the Archaeology review map to determine who you should contact.

    For assistance using PA-SHARE, please review Using PA-SHARE to Consult with PA SHPO under Section 106 or Pennsylvania History Code.

    Above Ground

    Above Ground Environmental Review projects are assigned by agency to advise and assist federal and state agencies with their responsibilities under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended, and the Pennsylvania History Code. 

    To find the Above Ground reviewer for a particular federal or state agency, please review this list: Above Ground Reviewer Agency Assignments.

    Barbara Frederick, Environmental Review Division Manager
    (717) 772-0921
     
    Tyra Guyton
    (717) 346-0617
     
    Liz Williams
    elicarr@pa.gov
    (717) 346-0617

    HUD/DCED Reviews

    This document is a guide for anyone using PA-SHARE to submit projects funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) or HOME funds in HUD Entitlement Communities or DCED Small Communities to the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (PA SHPO) for review. 

    Archaeology

    Archaeology Environmental Review projects are assigned by region to advise and assist federal and state agencies with their responsibilities under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended, and the Pennsylvania History Code. 

    Justin McKeel, Archaeology Supervisor (Acting)
    Eastern counties
    jusmckeel@pa.gov
    (717) 783-9900


    Kristen Walczesky
    Western counties
    kwalczesky@pa.gov
    (717) 346-1111

    Map of Pennsylvania divided into two regions, east and west, for archaeology reviewers.