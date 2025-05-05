Environmental Review

As the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), PA SHPO's environmental review staff advise and assist federal and state agencies in determining if their projects will impact significant resources and, if so, how to address and resolve those effects. PA SHPO encourages agencies and applicants for federal and state assistance to initiate consultation for environmental review during preliminary project planning before designs are finalized. Early consultation enables adequate time to successfully complete reviews well in advance of construction and may help facilitate permit or funding approvals.

Submission Notice

Please Note: By submitting materials with respect to state or federal historic preservation programs administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), you grant to the PHMC the rights to: