Environmental Review
Guidance on using PA-SHARE to consult with the PA SHPO under Section 106 and the Pennsylvania History Code.
As the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), PA SHPO's environmental review staff advise and assist federal and state agencies in determining if their projects will impact significant resources and, if so, how to address and resolve those effects. PA SHPO encourages agencies and applicants for federal and state assistance to initiate consultation for environmental review during preliminary project planning before designs are finalized. Early consultation enables adequate time to successfully complete reviews well in advance of construction and may help facilitate permit or funding approvals.
