    Environmental Review

    Guidance on using PA-SHARE to consult with the PA SHPO under Section 106 and the Pennsylvania History Code.

    As the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), PA SHPO's environmental review staff advise and assist federal and state agencies in determining if their projects will impact significant resources and, if so, how to address and resolve those effects. PA SHPO encourages agencies and applicants for federal and state assistance to initiate consultation for environmental review during preliminary project planning before designs are finalized. Early consultation enables adequate time to successfully complete reviews well in advance of construction and may help facilitate permit or funding approvals.

    Submission Notice

    Please Note: By submitting materials with respect to state or federal historic preservation programs administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), you grant to the PHMC the rights to:

    • Use the materials for education and promotional purposes and to promote the mission of the PHMC;
    • Publish the materials on the PHMC Web site; and
    • Make the materials available to researchers and scholars.

    Contact

    PA SHPO staff in the Environmental Review Division are divided into three groups: Above Ground reviewers, Archaeology reviewers, and Archaeology curators.

    ​Review Process

    PA SHPO requests submissions for Environmental Review under Section 106 and the Pennsylvania History Code be made through PA-SHARE.

    Consultation

    Laws and Guidance

    The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation provides useful online training.

    ​Survey Standards

    PA SHPO reviews and evaluates environmental review documentation for archaeological and architectural resources.

    Rehab Standards