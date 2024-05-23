Skip to agency navigation
    Consultants List

    PA SHPO maintains the Consultants List as a resource for our constituents interested in hiring a professional consultant or architect to assist them with historic preservation projects involving historic research, archaeology, geomorphology, geophysics, architectural history, architectural surveys, historic property research, National Register nominations, state & federal historic tax credit applications, project review, and preservation planning.

    PA SHPO is working on updates to the Consultants List page on PHMC's website. If you would like to be included on the consultants list, or request a copy of the list, please contact us at ra-bhpmail@pa.gov

    Please note that the PA SHPO does not request proof of qualifications or professional licensure, and inclusion on this list does not constitute the endorsement of companies or work products by PA SHPO, PHMC, or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Consultants' and architects’ experience and fees vary widely. We strongly recommend that you solicit work proposals and examine the qualifications and experience of several consultants or architects, including recent examples of completed work, before contracting. ​

     