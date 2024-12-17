PRR Locomotive and Car Drawings

This page includes instructions for obtaining Copies OF PRR (Pennsylvania Railroad Company) Mechanical Engineering Drawings for a Particular Locomotive or Piece of Rolling Stock.

Determining Which Drawing Numbers You Want

The Pennsylvania State Archives holds a fairly complete collection of PRR Mechanical Engineering Drawings, (ca. 1875-1960. (596 cu. ft.) {#286m.361}. However, to access these drawings, which are grouped by size and then arranged numerically by drawing number, you first need to know the class of your locomotive or car to figure out what drawings pertain. Several methods exist for determining class, the most effective of which is doing or requesting a search in the Railroad Tracing Index (RTI) Database.

Railroad Tracing Index (RTI) Database

Most of the PRR Mechanical Engineering Drawings that are in our possession are indexed by class in a database known as RTI (Railroad Tracing Index). Included are all of the A, B and C size drawings (the largest drawing sizes), some of the D and F sizes, but few, if any, of the E's. Also, any drawings on digitized microfilm that we do not have original linens or blueprints for are not currently represented in RTI.

The most efficient way to access drawings via the database is to send us the appropriate standard search fee in a check or money order made out to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" and mailed to "Railroad Archivist, Pennsylvania State Archives, 350 North St., Harrisburg, PA 17120-0090".

Specify the class or classes you want us to search. The standard search fee applies to one class (GG1, for example) or one contiguous range of classes (K4 through K4SB) only.Additional, non-contiguous classes will require additional search fees. We can mail you the results in the form of a printout, or email them in a Word or rich text format. In the result report you can read detailed descriptions of each drawing, and choose which ones you would like copied.

The RTI database can also be utilized in person by researchers visiting our search room, or a copy of the entire database can be purchased on CD for the standard file-and-disc fee (plus postage and handling) and mailed to you. It is too large to send as an email attachment.

Index to Mechanical Engineering Drawings, {series #286m.360}

If you do not find the drawings you are looking for in RTI you can try using this original manual card index created by the PRR. The index cards are grouped by class, and contain descriptions of parts and corresponding drawing numbers. Consult the finding aid for the index cards to determine whether your class is represented, and if so, what drawer it is in. Be aware that some of the drawers and cards are missing, and some of the drawings indexed may be ones we never received. This card index is also partially available on digitized microfilm that the PRR filmed in a class by class fashion. Unfortunately, it may not be complete (digitized rolls RRV 1149-1201).



Lists of Tracings, ca. 1909-1959 (596 cu. ft.) {#286m.361}

This series is a subseries of the Mechanical Engineering Drawings, ca 1875-1960.

For some classes, we hold special booklets called Lists of Tracings. Made of the same starched linen as the Mechanical Engineering Drawings, these booklets conveniently list all the tracings, in chart form and described by part, for particular classes. Below are tables that represent all "F-size" class drawings that have been copied into notebooks in the State Archives search room for research convenience. After these tables are further class listings for larger sized tracings.





Tables that represent all "F-size" class drawings

Coaches Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F27764 3-18-07 P58 F423624 3-26-41 P70fcr F410382 1-5-37 P70gr; P70gsr (Built before 6-1-41) F424604 9-4-41 P70gsr (Built after 6-1-41) F412559 10-28-37 P70h; P70hr F419521 6-12-40 P70kr n/a n/a P70r (A/C System. Car #3756) F455268 1-25-55 P85b (Car #4068 thru 4088)

Passenger Baggage Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description n/a n/a PB70 (1925 Program) F79610 1-28-26 PB70 F410333 1-5-37 PB70dr F424607 9-4-41 PB70dr (Built after 6-1-41) F422985 12-5-40 PB70er

Passenger Baggage Mail Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description n/a n/a PBM70a (1925 Program) F79611 1-28-26 PBM70a

Dining Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F419480 6-4-40 D70asr F413176 2-2-38 D70br F424680 9-13-41 D70cr (Built after 1-1-41. Car #4690, 4692, 4694, 4696; 4698) F424681 9-13-41 D70dr (Built after 1-1-41. Car #4689, 4691; 4693) F424682 9-13-41 D70er (Built after 1-1-41. Car #4695 & 4697) F99269 5-12-32 D78, D78b; D78c (A/C System) F97477 10-30-31 D78r (A/C System. Car #4493 & 7941) F97269 10-2-31 D78br (A/C System. Car #7953, 7954, 7957; 7958) F79612 1-28-26 D78b F89712 9-29-29 D78c F445967 9-14-50 D78dr (Clerestory roof) F445973 9-18-50 D78dr (Round roof) F448808 3-20-52 D78ed F455580 4-19-55 D82 (Car #4500 and 4501) F449318 1-17-52 D82a F449536 6-6-52 DL85d (Car #4625 & 4627)

Multiple Unit Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F55663 2-19-17 Truck Class 10 & 10m F60054 10-3-18 MP38 F73129 7-31-23 MP38a F34045 10-15-09 MP54 F410520 2-1-37 MP70 F440150 5-21-48 MP70b n/a n/a MP71 F98407 3-17-32 T62 F410521 2-1-37 T70

Baggage Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F84650 2-6-28 B74b

Baggage Mail Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description n/a n/a BM701 (1925 Program) F79609 1-28-26 BM701 F465103 6-3-70 BM70k

Dormitory Baggage Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F423626 3-26-41 PDB70r (Built before 6-1-41) F424606 9-4-41 PDB70r (Built after 6-1-41) F455363 3-4-55 PDB85 (Car #6700)

Mail Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F406675 8-8-35 M70b

Lounge and Café Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F89713 9-19-29 PC70b F455403 3-22-55 PLC70a (Car #3612) F423625 3-26-41 PLC70r

Sleeping Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F455190 12-31-54 PS131 (Car #8411 to 8418) F455191 12-31-54 POS21 (Car #8419 & 8420) F455266 1-25-55 PS21a (Car #8291 to 8297) F456635 3-22-56 PS21c (Car #8298 & 8299) F455262 1-25-55 PS214 (Car #8359 & 8360)

Observation Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F419446 5-28-40 POC70r F455329 2-17-55 POC85 (Car #1126)

Business and Special Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F86314 9-13-28 Z62; Z68 F464918 12-8-69 Z74b (Car #90) F464914 12-8-69 Z74c (Car #180) F82978 5-6-27 Z74d (Car #100, 7504, 7505, 7507, 7509; 7510) F464911 12-8-69 Z74d (Car #7504) F85874 7-25-28 Z74e (Car #7511) n/a n/a Lunch counter car, Pay car, Agriculture & Dairy exhibit cars; car #90 - 180 - 4301 - 7508.

Flat Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F17306 3-27-02 FM F41589 5-24-12 F22 F51662 10-11-15 F25, F25a; F25b F61243 3-7-19 F26 F60276 11-2-18 F27 F83055 5-17-27 F29 F88786 6-10-29 F30 F89620 9-4-29 F31 F415537 8-15-38 F33 F415539 8-19-38 F34 F419617 7-5-40 F35 F419871 8-21-40 F36

Gondolas Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F26659 10-6-09 GRA F66385 12-24-20 GS, GSA, GSC; GSD F50305 4-16-15 G22 F52104 12-15-15 G22a F60804 1-14-19 G23 F92669 7-3-30 G26 F427913 1-18-43 G30 G73475 9-24-23 GP F71963 3-27-23 GPa

Hoppers Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F83627 9-11-27 GLA F75435 5-23-24 GLB F83585 8-2-27 GLC F87159 12-21-28 GLD F88250 4-19-29 GLD (Replaced F87159) F97768 12-2-31 GLE F53326 4-14-16 H24 F58121 2-5-18 H25 F85983 8-3-28 H25 (Replaced F58121) F60700 1-2-19 H26 F90611 12-31-29 H27 F406149 4-23-36 H30 F426598 6-20-42 H31b F457560 2-11-57 H36 F460842 1-12-60 H39; H39a

Stock Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F66488 12-29-20 KF, KFa F66845 2-18-21 KY

Reefers Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F71186 11-22-22 K8 F40973 3-13-12 R7 F59695 8-7-18 R8 F58843 4-25-18 R8a F69752 4-28-22 R9 F85732 7-2-28 R50b

Tank Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F90183 11-11-29 TM8; TM10

Box Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F38424 5-22-11 XLc F43130 11-11-12 X23 F45353 8-9-13 X25 F63843 2-18-20 X26; X26a F73586 11-8-23 X29 F402092 3-6-34 X29 (Replaced F73586) F400147 1-12-33 X31; X31f F401960 2-1-34 X31a F400499 3-21-33 X32 F400831 6-13-33 X33 F463776 n/a X61, X61a, X61b, X61c; X61d

Cabin Cars Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F429316 9-9-43 ND F48590 8-25-14 NDa F65152 7-24-20 NE; NEa F47140 3-13-14 N5 F425801 2-20-42 N5 (Replaced F47140) F422667 10-24-40 N5b F425051 11-4-41 N5c F445573 7-25-50 N8 F65227 8-5-20 N6a; N6b F425802 2-20-42 N6a; N6b (Replaced F65227)

Narrow Gauge Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F75883 7-25-24 Narrow gauge equipment (W&W; OR&W)

Dynamometer and Clearance Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F63602 1-20-20 Dynamometer car #2 F425218 11-25-41 Dynamometer car #2 (Car #495591) F78728 9-10-25 Clearance car #2

Maint. of Way and Wrecking Equipment Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F424826 10-2-41 Ballast spreader/snow flanger (former class XL) F416476 12-29-38 Rail grinding car (car #499201 to 499215) F416477 12-29-38 Rail grinding car trailer (car #499208 to 499215) F410013 11-7-36 Power car (car #499200) F417360 6-15-39 Power car (car #499200. Replaced F410013) F93738 n/a Tower car (former class GM 68) F417204 5-5-39 Wrecking equipment F62830 10-23-19 Wrecking cranes F44400 4-4-13 S5 F64827 6-15-20 U5 F53924 6-22-16 Y5 F57263 10-17-17 Y7

Misc. Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description n/a n/a 2D-F12 F44909 6-3-13 Motor truck scale (50,000 lb. capacity) F409239 7-14-36 Motor truck scale (50,000 lb. capacity) F56342 5-5-17 Motor truck scale (200,000 lb. capacity) F98340 3-9-32 Ice cart F58584 n/a 10' overhead watering system F39877 10-30-11 Passenger car axle generator systems

Tenders Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F16163 8-30-01 5500 gal. straight & sloping. 54.5", 58"; 66" deck. F15774 6-10-01 6000 gal. 50", 54.5", 58"; 66" deck. F16125 8-21-01 7000 gal. 58" & 66" deck. F34755 1-29-10 7000 gal. 82 1/4" deck. Built with M1 #4700. F34755 1-29-10 7000 gal. 82 1/4" deck. For G5s built in 1923. n/a n/a 70P82. For G5s built in 1924. F312680 3-15-17 90P84 (Formerly class 7E). n/a n/a 110P82 n/a n/a 110P82a. For L.I.R.R. G5s.

Steam Locomotives Tracing No. Issue Date Class/Description F59262 6-21-18 Safety valves F416790 2-23-39 Injectors F16742 12-24-01 E1a (#269) F212903 4-1-18 E2, E2a, E2b; E2c F312942 5-14-18 E7s; E7sa F16713 12-18-01 F3a F16509 11-8-08 F3b; F3c F64049 2-28-20 G5s n/a n/a G5s built 1924 F212907 1-1-18 H6a, H6b; H6sb F21538 3-31-04 H7 F211904 3-29-16 L1s F46849 n/a M1 (#4700)

Class listings for larger-sized tracings

Locomotives

shelf GF-9000-3: #74621-D of 10/10/1923 (2 binders, 1 loose pile)

Consists of 2 binders of linen tracings labeled #2473 and #2474. Despite the “D” portion of the tracing number, the linens are actually “E” size Locomotive classes represented are: A5s, B6SB, B8, B8A, C1, E6S, G5S, H6SB, H9S, H10S, I1S, I1SA, K2SA, K3S, K4S, K5, L1S, M1, M1A, and N1S (The loose blueprints in the pile are duplicates of the linens in the binders.) shelf GF-9000-3: #79090-D of 11/9/1925 (1 cover sheet only)

Apparently, this used to be a set of tracings similar to those of #73262-D. However, we currently have only the cover sheet There are no lists of tracings inside (Listed on the cover sheet are the following locomotive classes, for which we currrently have NO lists of tracings: A4, B6, B6S, B6SA, B28S, CC2S, D16D, D16B, D16SB, E2, E2A, E2B, E2C, E2D, E2SD, E3, E3A, E3SA, E3SD, E5S, E7S, E7SA, H6A, H6SA, H6B, H8, H8A, H8S, H8SA, H8B, H8SB, H8C, H8SC, K2S, K2SB, L2S, N2S, and N2SA.)

Tenders

GF-9000-11: #79091 of 11/9/1925 (1 loose pile of blueprints with a linen coversheet)

Passenger Cars

GF-9000-10: #74322-E of 1/3/1924 (1 booklet of linens)

This list of tracings represents the more common Passenger Car classes. GF-9000-10: #55688-E of July, 1922 (1 booklet of linens)

This list of tracings was superseded by #74322-E, above. GF-9000-10: #27764-A of 3/19/1907 (1 reader-printer-copied booklet)

List of Tracings for class P58, Lines East & West of Pittsburgh, copied off of digitized roll RRV 24 entitled “Supervisor of Motive Power Expenditures, VARIOUS SERIES.” GF-9000-10: #437742-B of 5/13/1947 (1 rolled copy of a tracing)

Passenger Cars - Trucks - Classification Chart GF-9000-10: Also on the "Passenger Car" shelf, although not Lists of Tracings

per se, are the following photocopies of documentation relating to passenger cars: Specifications for Passenger Cars built by the PRR by the Edward G. Budd Manufacturing Co., [ca. 1940] Letter, 4/2/1926, from M.E. McDonnell, Chief Chemist, to J.T. Wallis, Chief of Motive Power, describing the paint colors used on Passenger Equipment. List of Acceptable Manufacturers or Brands of Paint Material for Passenger Equipment, 1925 Program.

Cabooses

GF-9000-9: (Caboose Directory for the Penn Central Transportation Company, 5/3/1974, 1 booklet of photocopies - mentioned here as a courtesy. Not technically part of the PRR series “Lists of Tracings.”)

Various Experimentals

GF-9000-9: No number, E size, [ca. 1913-1959 (bulk: 1940-1959)] (1 linen booklet)

What to Do if You Don't Know the Class of your Locomotive or Car

Consult this chart (PDF) giving "nicknames" and wheel configurations for many PRR Locomotive classes.

Consult published books and articles, or rail-related websites relating to PRR locomotives and rolling stock.

Consult one or more of the following series, most of which are arranged by some value OTHER than class (equipment type, railroad line, serial number, etc.), and then GIVE the class as part of a normal entry. Other series in the list offer other types of data (serial number, railroad line, etc.) which could then be used to find the class in another record series: Arranged by equipment type, then year - Classification and Ownership Books, 1941-1971. (2 cu. ft.) {#286m.271} Arranged by car descriptions, then date - Cost of New Cars Record, ca 1890-1900. (.09 cu. ft.) {#286m.282} Arranged by car classes - Equipment Record: Lines West of Pittsburgh, ca 1900-1906. (.71 cu. ft.) {#286m.289} Arranged by railroad, then equipment type, then class - Equipment Valuation Books (MP 374), ca 1916-1968. (11 cu. ft.) {#286m.294} Arranged randomly by equipment type and account number - Equipment Valuation Forms: Order No. 8, 1899-1920 (1915-1919). (5 cu. ft.) {#286m.297} Arranged by railroad line, then car types and serial numbers - Freight Equip. Construction and Repair Rec.: Terra Ht and Indiana RWY, 1890-1898. (.9 cu. ft.) {#286m.302} Arranged numerically, then assigned car number - Historical Record Cards for Retired Freight Cars (MP 12A), 1950-1967. (21.33 cu. ft.) {#286m.304} Arranged numerically, then assigned car number - Historical Record Cards for Retired Passenger Cars (MP 12A), 1927-1955. (2 cu. ft.) {#286m.305} Arranged numerically by assigned locomotive number - Historical Record Cards for Retired Steam Locos. (MP 12A), 1925-1937. (2.8 cu. ft.) {#286m.306} Arranged numerically by assigned locomotive number - Historical Record Cards for Retired Steam Locos. (MP 12A), 1938-1959. (4 cu. ft.) {#286m.307} Arranged numerically by assigned tender number - Historical Record Cards for Retired Steam Loco. Tenders (MP 12A),1937-1959. (3 cu. ft.) {#286m.308} Arranged by car class and railroad name - Historical Record Forms for New Freight Cars (IT 210), 1919-1920. (3 cu. ft.) {#286m.309} Arranged numerically by car number, then company name and equipment type - Lines East Age Books (MP 308), ca 1900-1917. (11.9 cu. ft.) {#286m.313} Arranged numerically by card number, then company name and equipment type - Lines West Historical Books: Freight Car Equipment, 1900-1920. (5.16 cu. ft.) {#286m.314} Arranged numerically by locomotive unit number - Monthly Locomotive Inspection and Repair Reports, 1959-1963. (3 cu. ft.) {#286m.317} Arranged by car serial number - Original Desc. Book Rec. of Western NY and PA. RWY Freight Cars, 1900-1901. (1.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.322} Arranged by car numbers, then company/equipment type - Passenger Car Record Books: Lines East, ca 1895-1915. (5.28 cu. ft.) {#286m.323} Arranged by car numbers, then company/equipment type - Passenger Car Record Books: Lines West, ca 1895-1915. (2.88 cu. ft.) {#286m.324} Arranged by railroad line, then serial number and car classes - Record of Car Equipment: South West System, ca 1885-1893. (.9 cu. ft.) {#286m.327} Arranged by railroad lines, then car classes and serial numbers - Record of Cars (MP 204), [ca 1890-1900]. (.23 cu. ft.) {#286m.328} Arranged by railroad company, then equipment number - Record of Class and Date Built: Lines West Freight Cars, [ca. 1900]. (.13 cu. ft.) {#286m.331} Arranged by railroad lines, then equipment serial number - Record of Classification of Passenger Cars [Steel Cars], undated. (.37 cu. ft.) {#286m.332} Arranged by railroad line, then car classes and serial numbers - Record of Freight Equipment: Terre Haute and Indianapolis RR, ca 1900-1907. (1.36 cu. ft.) {#286m.336} Arranged by serial number of car - Record of Light Weight Freight Cars: Pennsylvania Company, ca 1900-1908. (.26 cu. ft.) {#286m.337} Arranged by equipment number - Record of Rolling Stock of the Terre Haute and Peoria RR, 1890-1896. (.04 cu. ft.) {#286m.342} Arranged by tank car number - Record of Tanks [Book 100], ca 1900-1905. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.343} Arranged by car class, then date - Register of New Cars, 1883-1914. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.344} Arranged by car number - Renumbered Freight Record Cards, 1917-1926. (8.3 cu. ft.) {#286m.345} Arranged by name of company, then old equipment numbers - Renumbering Plans for Car Equipment, 1884-1900. (.02 cu. ft.) {#286m.346} Arranged by month and year - Report of Condition and Assignment of Locomotives (MP 11A), 1920-1955. (.75 cu. ft.) {#286m.347} Arranged by equipment classes, then locomotive or car number - Statement showing Disposition of Equip. of the United N.J. RR and Canal Co., 1884. (.02 cu. ft.) {#286m.351} Arranged by old equipment numbers - Statements regarding Coke Gondolas Purchased from Pa. and North Western RR, 1895. (.01 cu. ft.) {#286m.352} Arranged by rail line and equipment type, then car serial numbers - Statements showing Empire and Green Lines Freight Cars, 1865-1877. (.01 cu. ft.) {#286m.353}

Miscellaneous Motive Power Blueprints and Related Materials, ca 1900-1968. (2.25 cu. ft.) {#286m.316}



Viewing and Ordering Particular Drawings