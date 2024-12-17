PHMC ​Accessibility Policy

Accessibility Policy
Accessible websites ensure that as many people as possible can use internet-based information and services, regardless of disability or functional limitation. Commonwealth agencies are required to produce accessible websites in compliance with ITP-ACC001. This policy establishes guidance for the development of accessible websites and other information technologies for users requiring assistive technologies. Executive Order 2016-03 ensures that the commonwealth provides an inclusive workforce with the organization. In instances where complete accessibility is not achievable, information and other assistance will be made available through alternative means.