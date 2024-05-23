The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    PHMC ​​​Commission Members and Meetings

    PHMC Commissioners

    Commission Members and Meetings

    Commission Members

    Hayley Haldeman, Chair
    C. Kim Bracey
    Michele Brooks, Senator
     Allison Dorsey Ph. D.
    Tim Kearney, Senator
    William V. Lewis, vice chair
    Robert Malley
    Andrew Masich Ph. D.
    Robert F. MatzieRepresentative
    Caleb M. Pifer
    Ken Weinstein
    Parke WentlingRepresentative 
    Randell H. Spackman
    Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Ex Officio 
    Represented by: Susan Banks

     

    Commission Meeting Minutes

    Upcoming commission meetings

    PHMC will host its next Commission Meetings: ​

    December 4, 2024
    Meeting time: Noon
    Location: Virtual 

    These meetings are open to the public. For questions about how to access these meetings, please call Jennifer Staub at 717-787-2891 or email jstaub@pa.gov.

     

    Public Comment Policy

    E-mail us for more information about the meeting schedule

     

     

     

     