    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    ​ PHMC's Summer Keystone Internship Program

     

     

    COMING SOON!

     

     

    Applications for the Summer 2025 Keystone Internship will be posted on December 2, 2024. Internships participating in this year’s program will focus on several disciplines and be available in 8 counties across the Commonwealth. Please check back soon for internship posting links! 

     PHMC's Summer Keystone Internship Program

    Our Keystone Summer Internship Program is designed to provide preprofessional training to students interested in pursuing a career in history, historic preservation, or museums. We created this program to be an integral part of our interns’ academic training, and students are encouraged to seek credit. Each Keystone Summer Intern will work directly with a Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) staff mentor on a specific project or projects and will also learn about PHMC's multiple functions though educational and networking opportunities. Interns will also have regular opportunities to reflect on their own experiences within the broader context of the challenges and possibilities of public history. Keystone interns will receive a formal evaluation at the conclusion of the internship and will be asked to provide feedback to PHMC on their experience.

    Requirements

    All applicants must be enrolled at a college or university in an undergraduate or graduate program at the time of their internship. Additional requirements, such as a required field of study, may be applicable to some internships. This information will be listed on the posting. Selected interns must pass all required background checks. Applications are accepted from students throughout the United States; however, PHMC is unable to provide housing or transportation stipends to our interns.

    An unofficial transcript must be uploaded as part of the application process. Submissions will be reviewed and applicants will be notified if selected for a virtual interview. Questions regarding the Keystone Summer Internship Program may be directed to MegAnn Carey at mecarey@pa.gov.

    Areas of Study

    Internship opportunities are available in a wide variety of disciplines and professions included within PHMC's programs, such as archival studies, archaeology, architecture, collections care and management, cultural resource management, curation, exhibition development, geographic information systems (GIS), graphic arts, historic preservation, historical research and programming, museum education, museum studies and zoology. 

    Internship Locations

    Keystone Summer Internships are in-person internships available in a variety of locations, including PHMC's headquarters in downtown Harrisburg and at PHMC sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

    Dates and Internship Hours

    The Keystone Summer Internship Program will take place during a 10-week program period during the summer of 2025. Final program dates and work schedules will be decided between interns and their mentors. Interns must work a minimum of 225 hours and are eligible to work up to 300 hours, within the program timeframe, at a rate of $17 per hour.
     
    Selection Criteria 

    Primary criteria for selection are the overall quality of the application responses and interview; match between the applicant's educational and career goals and the goals of the Keystone Internship Program; and the fit between the applicant's skills, interests, and experience and the specific project or position in which they apply.

    To Apply

    Internship Opportunities

    State Museum of Pennsylvania

     

    Keystone Internship - State Museum of Pennsylvania (Collection Management)

    Dauphin County, PA

    Keystone Internship - State Museum of Pennsylvania (Museum Education)

    Dauphin County, PA

    Bureau of Historic Sites and Museums

     

    Keystone Internship at Brandywine Battlefield Park (Education and Visitor Services)

    Delaware County, PA

    Keystone Internship at Drake Well Museum & Park (Curatorial & Collections Management)

    Venango County, PA

    Keystone Internship at Eckley Miner's Village (Curatorial)

    Luzerne County, PA

    Keystone Internship at Ephrata Cloister (Public History Internship)

    Lancaster County, PA

    Keystone Internship at Erie Maritime Museum (Education)

    Erie County, PA

    Keystone Internship at Landis Valley Museum (Education)

    Lancaster County, PA

    Keystone Internship at Old Economy Village (Curatorial)

    Beaver County, PA

    Keystone Internship at Pennsbury Manor (Education)

    Bucks County, PA

    Keystone Internship at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum (Curatorial & Collections Mgt.)

    Potter County, PA

    Keystone Internship at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania (Education and Curatorial)

    Lancaster County, PA

    Pennsylvania State Archives

     

    Keystone Internship at Pennsylvania State Archives (Collections Management)

    Dauphin County, PA

    Keystone Internship at Pennsylvania State Archives (Digital Outreach)

    Dauphin County, PA

    Keystone Internship at Pennsylvania State Archives (Records Services)

    Dauphin County, PA

     

     

     