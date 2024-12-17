The .gov means its official.

Employment Opportunities

Non-Civil Service Positions

Non-Civil Service job titles used by PHMC include the following (list is subject to change):

Custodial Guide, Custodial Guide Supervisor, Groundskeeper, Custodial Worker, Maintenance Repairman, Exhibit Technician, Artist Illustrator, Semi-Skilled Laborer, Able-Bodied Sailor, Coxswain, Second Mate. Administrative and Clerical: Clerk Typist, Administrative Assistant, Administrative Officer.

The Bureau of State Employment (BSE) fills non-civil service jobs for state agencies under the Governor's jurisdiction. Nearly one third of commonwealth jobs are non-civil service positions filled by BSE. For more information visit the BSE website or call 717-787-5703.





Civil Service Positions

Civil Service job titles used by PHMC include the following (list subject to change:

Engineering and Environmental Control: Architectural Designer, Architectural Supervisor.

Architectural Designer, Architectural Supervisor. Education and Museum: Archivist, Historian, Librarian, Museum Curator, Museum Educator, Museum Historic Site Administrator.

To obtain information about civil service job opportunities, please visit www.employment.pa.gov. Questions related to the application process may be submitted to the Governor's Office of Administration at "Contact Us," statejobs@pa.gov, or call 717-787-7811.

Internal Job Postings

Internal job postings for current Commonwealth employees are available at the Commonwealth of PA job opportunities portal.

Pennsylvania is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer supporting workforce diversity.