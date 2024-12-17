The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    Non-Civil Service Positions

    Non-Civil Service job titles used by PHMC include the following (list is subject to change):

    • Maintenance and Trades: Custodial Guide, Custodial Guide Supervisor, Groundskeeper, Custodial Worker, Maintenance Repairman, Exhibit Technician, Artist Illustrator, Semi-Skilled Laborer, Able-Bodied Sailor, Coxswain, Second Mate.
    • Administrative and Clerical: Clerk Typist, Administrative Assistant, Administrative Officer.
    • Professional: Historic Preservation Specialist.

    The Bureau of State Employment (BSE) fills non-civil service jobs for state agencies under the Governor's jurisdiction. Nearly one third of commonwealth jobs are non-civil service positions filled by BSE. For more information visit the BSE website or call 717-787-5703.

    Civil Service Positions

    Civil Service job titles used by PHMC include the following (list subject to change:

    • Engineering and Environmental Control: Architectural Designer, Architectural Supervisor.
    • Education and Museum: Archivist, Historian, Librarian, Museum Curator, Museum Educator, Museum Historic Site Administrator.

    To obtain information about civil service job opportunities, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.  Questions related to the application process may be submitted to the Governor's Office of Administration at "Contact Us," statejobs@pa.gov, or call 717-787-7811.

