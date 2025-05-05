All public sessions will begin at 10:00 am. unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)
Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 875 520 653#
2025 Meeting Dates
January 14
March 5
April 15
June 3
July 22
September 9
October 28
December 16
2026 Meeting Dates
January 27
March 10
April 21
June 9
July 28
September 15
October 27
December 15
2027 Meeting Dates
January 26
March 9
April 20
June 8
July 27
September 16
October 26
December 14
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- January 10, 2023 (PDF)
- February 21, 2023 (PDF)
- April 17, 2023 (PDF)
- June 6, 2023 (PDF)
- July 25, 2023(PDF)
- September 5, 2023(PDF)
- October 17, 2023(PDF)
- December 5, 2023(PDF)
- February 22, 2024 (PDF)
- April 4, 2024 (PDF)
- May 16, 2024 (PDF)
- July 9, 2024 (PDF)
- September 4, 2024 (PDF)
- October 16, 2024 (PDF)
- November 21, 2024 (PDF)
- January 14, 2025
- March 5, 2025(PDF)
- April 15, 2025 (PDF)
- June 3, 2025 (PDF)