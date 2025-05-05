Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons Meetings

    See upcoming and past Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons Board meetings, view agendas/minutes, and find details on how to attend or participate.

    All public sessions will begin at 10:00 am. unless otherwise noted.

     If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.

    The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisbur​g, PA 17110)

    Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 875 520 653#

    Current Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    2025 Meeting Dates

    January 14
    March 5
    April 15
    June 3
    July 22
    September 9
    October 28
    December 16

    2026 Meeting Dates

    January 27
    March 10
    April 21
    June 9
    July 28
    September 15
    October 27
    December 15

    2027 Meeting Dates

    January 26
    March 9
    April 20
    June 8
    July 27
    September 16
    October 26
    December 14

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 