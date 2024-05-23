Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Continuing Education Providers

    ​Act 31 of 2014 requires the health-related boards to complete 3 hours of approved training on child abuse recognition and reporting. 

    All health-related licensees/certificate holders and funeral directors are considered “mandatory reporters” under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (23 P.S. § 6311).  Therefore, all persons applying for issuance of an initial license or certificate from any of the health-related boards (except the State Board of Veterinary Medicine) or from the State Board of Funeral Directors are required to complete, as a condition of licensure, 3 hours of training approved by the Department of Human Services (DHS) on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting.

    As a condition of biennial renewal, you are required to complete 2 hours of approved training on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting from an approved provider. If your license is close to expiration, we recommend that you check with the approved provider of your course to confirm the time-frame in which they plan to submit the results.   

    Continuing education results must be submitted electronically from the provider.  This process can take up to seven days. If you have questions regarding the submission of the continuing education, please contact the approved provider directly before contacting the Board. 

    For more information on the mandatory reporting requirements, please visit keepkidssafe.pa.gov or read our FAQs.

    ACT 31 OF 2014 – INITIAL TRAINING AND CONTINUING EDUCATION IN CHILD ABUSE RECOGNITION AND REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

    The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA), in conjunction with the Department of Human Services (DHS), is providing advance notice to all health-related licensees and funeral directors that are considered "mandatory reporters" under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) (23 P.S. § 6311), as amended, that EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2015, all persons applying for issuance of an initial license shall be required to complete 3 hours of DHS-approved training in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements as a condition of licensure.

    Additionally, EFFECTIVE WITH THE FIRST LICENSE RENEWAL AFTER JANUARY 1, 2015, all health-related licensees and funeral directors applying for the renewal of a license issued by the Board shall be required to complete at least 2 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements as a condition of renewal.

    Please note that Act 31 applies to all health-related licensees, regardless of whether they are subject to the continuing education requirements of the applicable board.

    More information regarding this requirement will be posted on the BPOA website when it is available.

    Act 31 may be reviewed at the following link: http://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/Legis/LI/uconsCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&yr=2014&sessInd=0&smthLwInd=0&act=31.

    ProviderApproved Number of HoursApproved for Continuing Education Credit for Professional LicenseesAudience Approved to TrainMethod of Delivery
    Pennsylvania Child Welfare Resource Center3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersOnline
    www.reportabusepa.pitt.edu
    PA Family Support Alliance3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersOnline - 3 hour  In-Person 3 and 6 hours available (Only 3 hours applicable)  www.pa-fsa.org
    PA Dental Association2 and 3YesDental ProfessionOnline: www.padental.org/availableCE
    PA State Nurses Association2 and 3YesAny Health Related Licensee-Initial Application or Renewal

    In-Person  Or online at https://psna.expertusone.com

     

    PA Psychological Association2 and 3YesLicensed Psychologists, Nurses, Physicians and Mental Health Professionals

    Home Study and In Person  www.papsy.org

     

    Lehigh County Office of Children and Youth2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  www.lehighcounty.org

     

    J&K Seminars3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person, Live Webinar and Home Study jkseminars.com

     

    Bala Institute of Oral Surgery2YesDental Profession and Mandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  https://www.snorenet.com/

     

    PA Coalition Against Rape2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  mandatedreporting@pcar.org

     

    PA Chapter American Academy of Pediatrics2 and 3YesPediatric and Family Medicine Primary Care Professionals and PA Hospital Employees

    In-Person  www.paaap.org

     

    Cedar Crest College2YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  www.cedarcrest.edu

     

                PSCP: The Psychology Network3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  info@philadelphiapsychology.org

     

    Harrisburg Area Community College2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    In-Person  www.hacc.edu

     

    Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science2 and 3YesNew and Existing Licensees as Funeral Directors

    In-Person  www.pims.edu

     

    NetCE3YesHealth Care Professional Seeking Licensure

    Home Study and Online http://www.netce.com

              

    Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association2YesPharmacistshttps://www.papharmacists.com/page/ChildAbuse
    The Practice Mechanic        3           Yes      Mandated and Permissive Reporters In Person   www.practicemechanic.com
     E-Learning for Therapists, Inc.3Yes Medical and Behavioral health service Online                      
    Three Rivers Adoption Council3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters In person  www.3riversadopt.org
    Wild Iris Medical Education Inc.2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reportershttps://wildirismedicaleducation.com/state-mandated-ceu/pa-required-courses
    West Chester University3YesPharmacist and Registered NurseIn Person  www.wcupa.edu
    Relias LLC2 and 3YesMedical and Behavioral Health Service Fieldsaccreditations@relias.com
    800-866-0919
    ​Salus University​2 and 3​Yes​PA Licensed Health Care Providers

    ​In Person   Dr. Melissa Vitek  Mvitek@salus.edu

    ​Pennsylvania Medical Society​2 and 3​Yes​Physician Members of PAMEDOnline  https://www.pamedsoc.org/education-cme/child-abuse-cme
    ​InforMed​2​Yes​Physicians and Health Care ProvidersChild.cme.edu
    ​CEUFast.com Inc.​2 and 3​Yes​Mandated and Permissive Reporters​Online www.CEUFast.com
    Western PA Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery​3​YesDentists, Hygienists, dental assistants and dental receptionistsIn Person  724-223-0579
     The Horsham Clinic 3 YesMandated Reporters In Person
    ​ATrain Education, Inc.​3​Yes​Mandated ReportersOnline:    www.ATrainCeu.com
    ​MyFreeCE.com​3​Yes​Healthcare Professionalswww.MyFreeCE.com
    ​The Wise DC, Inc.​2​Yes​Chiropractors​Online www.thewisedc.com
    ​PA Academy of General Dentistry 2          ​Yes  Dental Professionals         

    www.pagd.org for the live course schedule

    www.pagd.org/onlineCE for on-demand courses

    ​Pharmacist's Letter/Therapeutic Research Center​2​Yes​Pharmacists and Technicians​ Online http://www.trchealthcare.com
    Got Your Back2YesMassage Therapist610-834-3992
    Center for Excellence in Advocacy Support Center for Child Advocates3YesMandated and Permissive Reporterswww.advokid.org
    Medbridge3YesOccupational and Physical Therapists, Speech-Language therapists, Pathologist, Audiologists and Athletic Trainerswww.medbridgeed.com
    PDH Academy2YesMandated and Permissive Reportershttps://pdhtherapy.com/pennsylvania-child-abuse-recognition-and-reporting-continuing-education/

    NASW, Pennsylvania Chapter3yesLicensed Social Workers and Mandated ReportersIn Person
    DHS University2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersIn Person
    The Wright Center3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersIn Person or Online
    Penn State College of Medicine         3           Yes           Mandated and Permissive Reporters           Online http://www.ilookoutpa.org/
    Healthcare Training Institute2YesMandated and Permissive ReportersMentalhealthces@gmail.com  317-348-0121
    Last Minute CEU's2YesRespiratory Therapistswww.lastminuteceus.com
    Continued2YesMandated and Permissive Reporterswww.continued.comcustomerservice@continued.com 
     1-888-698-2913
    Nursing Continuing Education3YesRN, LPN, APRN

     Online    www.NursingCE.com

    PharmCon2YesPharmacists843-488-5550
    Workshops Express2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reporters

    Online https://www.workshopsexpress.com/

    718-608-6000 TTY 718-701-0385

    Healthcare Compliance Solutions, LLC2YesMandated and Permissive ReportersIn Person    724-924-0997
    Central Reach

    2 and 3

    Yes

    Intensive Behavioral Health Service Providers

    2-https://institute.centralreach.com/learn/course/pennsylvania-mandated-reporter-training

    3-https://institute.centralreach.com/learn/course/pennsylvania-mandated-reporter-training-initial-certification

    OnlineCE.com2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reportershttps://www.onlinece.com/course-catalog
    UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Child Advocacy Center2YesMedical StaffIn Person
    Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia2YesMandated and Permissive Reporters Course not available currently
    CypherWorx Inc3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersOnline
    Biologix Solutions2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive ReportersOnline  630-984-0093
    WebCE2YesMandated and Permissive Reporters, Licensed Funeral DirectorsOnline: www.webce.com
    877-488-9308
    Postgraduate Healthcare Education, LLC3YesMandated and Permissive Reporterswww.powerpak.com   800-825-4696    
    #1 Premiere CE

    2 and 3

    Yes

    Mandated and Permissive Reporters

    www.premierece.com
    ​Temple University School of Social Work
    		​3
    		​Yes
    		​Mandated and Permissive Reporters
    		​sswce@temple.edu

    ​CE Zoom
    		​2
    		​Yes
    		​Health Related Professionals
    		​Online -https://www.cezoom.com/registration/?course=9142
    ​Melissa Lucarelli
    		​2
    		​Yes
    		​Health Related Professionals

    ​Funeral Continuing Education
    		​2&3
    		​Yes
    		​ Mandated and Permissive Reporters

    admin@funeralcontinuingeducation.com  718-608-6000
    ​Jamaica Bay Community Developement

    2&3

    Yes
    		​Nurses and Medical Professionals


    		​Online
    #1 Accelerated CE's
    		2&3
    		Yes
    		​ Mandated and Permissive Reporters
    		​https://accelerated-ce-pa.com/pricing/individual-courses


    ​The Massage Mentor Institute

    3

    Yes

    Massage Therapists

    www.themassagementorinstitute.com
    StatPearls

    3

    Yes
    		​ Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Social Workers

    		​Online:   https://www.statpearls.com/ArticleLibrary/viewarticle/128082
    ​Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County

    3

    Yes

    Mandated Reporters as defined by the PA CPSL

    www.missionkidscac.org, 484-687-2990
    Clym Environmental Services

    2
    Yes    		​ 
    Medical or Dental Professionals    		compliance@clymenvironmental.com, 724-924-0048​

    ​Nursing CE Central

    2
    Yes
    LPN, RN Advanced Practical Nurses    		support@nursingcecentral.com
    Colibri Healthcare LLC (was Elite)2 and 3YesMandated and Permissive Reports

    https://www.elitelearning.com/

     

    NursingCE.com3YesNurses

    https://www.nursingce.com/ceu-courses/child-abuse-recognition-and-reporting-pennsylvania-nursing-ce-course

     

    HealthStream3YesHealthcare professionals/clinicians 