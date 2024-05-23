Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Continuing Education Providers

All health-related licensees/certificate holders and funeral directors are considered “mandatory reporters” under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (23 P.S. § 6311). Therefore, all persons applying for issuance of an initial license or certificate from any of the health-related boards (except the State Board of Veterinary Medicine) or from the State Board of Funeral Directors are required to complete, as a condition of licensure, 3 hours of training approved by the Department of Human Services (DHS) on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting.



As a condition of biennial renewal, you are required to complete 2 hours of approved training on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting from an approved provider. If your license is close to expiration, we recommend that you check with the approved provider of your course to confirm the time-frame in which they plan to submit the results.



Continuing education results must be submitted electronically from the provider. This process can take up to seven days. If you have questions regarding the submission of the continuing education, please contact the approved provider directly before contacting the Board.



For more information on the mandatory reporting requirements, please visit keepkidssafe.pa.gov or read our FAQs.