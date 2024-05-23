Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Continuing Education Providers

All health-related licensees/certificate holders and funeral directors are considered “mandatory reporters” under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (23 P.S. § 6311). Therefore, all persons applying for issuance of an initial license or certificate from any of the health-related boards (except the State Board of Veterinary Medicine) or from the State Board of Funeral Directors are required to complete, as a condition of licensure, 3 hours of training approved by the Department of Human Services (DHS) on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting.
As a condition of biennial renewal, you are required to complete 2 hours of approved training on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting from an approved provider. If your license is close to expiration, we recommend that you check with the approved provider of your course to confirm the time-frame in which they plan to submit the results.
Continuing education results must be submitted electronically from the provider. This process can take up to seven days. If you have questions regarding the submission of the continuing education, please contact the approved provider directly before contacting the Board.
For more information on the mandatory reporting requirements, please visit keepkidssafe.pa.gov or read our FAQs.
- DHS Curriculum Approval Guidelins and List of Approved Trainins (pa.gov)
- Act 31 of 2014 - BPOA Child Abuse Training Providers Process (PDF)
- Act 31 of 2014 - Child Abuse CE Import File Layout (PDF)
- Mandated Reporter Training Under Act 31 of 2014 Relating to Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting (PDF)
- Trainings for Mandated Reporters (pa.gov)
- Act 31 of 2014 - Exemption Request (PDF)
ACT 31 OF 2014 – INITIAL TRAINING AND CONTINUING EDUCATION IN CHILD ABUSE RECOGNITION AND REPORTING REQUIREMENTS
The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA), in conjunction with the Department of Human Services (DHS), is providing advance notice to all health-related licensees and funeral directors that are considered "mandatory reporters" under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) (23 P.S. § 6311), as amended, that EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2015, all persons applying for issuance of an initial license shall be required to complete 3 hours of DHS-approved training in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements as a condition of licensure.
Additionally, EFFECTIVE WITH THE FIRST LICENSE RENEWAL AFTER JANUARY 1, 2015, all health-related licensees and funeral directors applying for the renewal of a license issued by the Board shall be required to complete at least 2 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements as a condition of renewal.
Please note that Act 31 applies to all health-related licensees, regardless of whether they are subject to the continuing education requirements of the applicable board.
More information regarding this requirement will be posted on the BPOA website when it is available.
Act 31 may be reviewed at the following link: http://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/Legis/LI/uconsCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&yr=2014&sessInd=0&smthLwInd=0&act=31.
|Provider
|Approved Number of Hours
|Approved for Continuing Education Credit for Professional Licensees
|Audience Approved to Train
|Method of Delivery
|Pennsylvania Child Welfare Resource Center
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|Online
www.reportabusepa.pitt.edu
|PA Family Support Alliance
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|Online - 3 hour In-Person 3 and 6 hours available (Only 3 hours applicable) www.pa-fsa.org
|PA Dental Association
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Dental Profession
|Online: www.padental.org/availableCE
|PA State Nurses Association
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Any Health Related Licensee-Initial Application or Renewal
In-Person Or online at https://psna.expertusone.com
|PA Psychological Association
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Licensed Psychologists, Nurses, Physicians and Mental Health Professionals
Home Study and In Person www.papsy.org
|Lehigh County Office of Children and Youth
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
In-Person www.lehighcounty.org
|J&K Seminars
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
In-Person, Live Webinar and Home Study jkseminars.com
|Bala Institute of Oral Surgery
|2
|Yes
|Dental Profession and Mandated and Permissive Reporters
In-Person https://www.snorenet.com/
|PA Coalition Against Rape
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
In-Person mandatedreporting@pcar.org
|PA Chapter American Academy of Pediatrics
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Pediatric and Family Medicine Primary Care Professionals and PA Hospital Employees
In-Person www.paaap.org
|Cedar Crest College
|2
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
In-Person www.cedarcrest.edu
|PSCP: The Psychology Network
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
In-Person info@philadelphiapsychology.org
|Harrisburg Area Community College
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
In-Person www.hacc.edu
|Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science
|2 and 3
|Yes
|New and Existing Licensees as Funeral Directors
In-Person www.pims.edu
|NetCE
|3
|Yes
|Health Care Professional Seeking Licensure
Home Study and Online http://www.netce.com
|Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association
|2
|Yes
|Pharmacists
|https://www.papharmacists.com/page/ChildAbuse
|The Practice Mechanic
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|In Person www.practicemechanic.com
|E-Learning for Therapists, Inc.
|3
|Yes
|Medical and Behavioral health service
|Online
|Three Rivers Adoption Council
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|In person www.3riversadopt.org
|Wild Iris Medical Education Inc.
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|https://wildirismedicaleducation.com/state-mandated-ceu/pa-required-courses
|West Chester University
|3
|Yes
|Pharmacist and Registered Nurse
|In Person www.wcupa.edu
|Relias LLC
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Medical and Behavioral Health Service Fields
|accreditations@relias.com
800-866-0919
|Salus University
|2 and 3
|Yes
|PA Licensed Health Care Providers
In Person Dr. Melissa Vitek Mvitek@salus.edu
|Pennsylvania Medical Society
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Physician Members of PAMED
|Online https://www.pamedsoc.org/education-cme/child-abuse-cme
|InforMed
|2
|Yes
|Physicians and Health Care Providers
|Child.cme.edu
|CEUFast.com Inc.
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|Online www.CEUFast.com
|Western PA Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
|3
|Yes
|Dentists, Hygienists, dental assistants and dental receptionists
|In Person 724-223-0579
|The Horsham Clinic
|3
|Yes
|Mandated Reporters
|In Person
|ATrain Education, Inc.
|3
|Yes
|Mandated Reporters
|Online: www.ATrainCeu.com
|MyFreeCE.com
|3
|Yes
|Healthcare Professionals
|www.MyFreeCE.com
|The Wise DC, Inc.
|2
|Yes
|Chiropractors
|Online www.thewisedc.com
|PA Academy of General Dentistry
|2
|Yes
|Dental Professionals
www.pagd.org for the live course schedule
www.pagd.org/onlineCE for on-demand courses
|Pharmacist's Letter/Therapeutic Research Center
|2
|Yes
|Pharmacists and Technicians
| Online http://www.trchealthcare.com
|Got Your Back
|2
|Yes
|Massage Therapist
|610-834-3992
|Center for Excellence in Advocacy Support Center for Child Advocates
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|www.advokid.org
|Medbridge
|3
|Yes
|Occupational and Physical Therapists, Speech-Language therapists, Pathologist, Audiologists and Athletic Trainers
|www.medbridgeed.com
|PDH Academy
|2
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|https://pdhtherapy.com/pennsylvania-child-abuse-recognition-and-reporting-continuing-education/
|NASW, Pennsylvania Chapter
|3
|yes
|Licensed Social Workers and Mandated Reporters
|In Person
|DHS University
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|In Person
|The Wright Center
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|In Person or Online
|Penn State College of Medicine
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
| Online http://www.ilookoutpa.org/
|Healthcare Training Institute
|2
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|Mentalhealthces@gmail.com 317-348-0121
|Last Minute CEU's
|2
|Yes
|Respiratory Therapists
|www.lastminuteceus.com
|Continued
|2
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|www.continued.com; customerservice@continued.com
1-888-698-2913
|Nursing Continuing Education
|3
|Yes
|RN, LPN, APRN
Online www.NursingCE.com
|PharmCon
|2
|Yes
|Pharmacists
|843-488-5550
|Workshops Express
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
Online https://www.workshopsexpress.com/
718-608-6000 TTY 718-701-0385
|Healthcare Compliance Solutions, LLC
|2
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|In Person 724-924-0997
|Central Reach
2 and 3
Yes
Intensive Behavioral Health Service Providers
2-https://institute.centralreach.com/learn/course/pennsylvania-mandated-reporter-training
3-https://institute.centralreach.com/learn/course/pennsylvania-mandated-reporter-training-initial-certification
|OnlineCE.com
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|https://www.onlinece.com/course-catalog
|UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Child Advocacy Center
|2
|Yes
|Medical Staff
|In Person
|Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
|2
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|Course not available currently
|CypherWorx Inc
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|Online
|Biologix Solutions
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|Online 630-984-0093
|WebCE
|2
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters, Licensed Funeral Directors
|Online: www.webce.com
877-488-9308
|Postgraduate Healthcare Education, LLC
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|www.powerpak.com 800-825-4696
|#1 Premiere CE
2 and 3
Yes
Mandated and Permissive Reporters
www.premierece.com
|Temple University School of Social Work
|3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|sswce@temple.edu
|CE Zoom
|2
|Yes
|Health Related Professionals
|Online -https://www.cezoom.com/registration/?course=9142
|Melissa Lucarelli
|2
|Yes
|Health Related Professionals
|
|Funeral Continuing Education
|2&3
|Yes
| Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|
admin@funeralcontinuingeducation.com 718-608-6000
|Jamaica Bay Community Developement
2&3
|
Yes
|Nurses and Medical Professionals
|Online
|#1 Accelerated CE's
|2&3
|Yes
| Mandated and Permissive Reporters
|https://accelerated-ce-pa.com/pricing/individual-courses
|The Massage Mentor Institute
3
|
Yes
|
Massage Therapists
|
www.themassagementorinstitute.com
|StatPearls
3
Yes
| Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Social Workers
|Online: https://www.statpearls.com/ArticleLibrary/viewarticle/128082
|Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County
3
|
Yes
|
Mandated Reporters as defined by the PA CPSL
|
www.missionkidscac.org, 484-687-2990
|Clym Environmental Services
2
Yes
|
Medical or Dental Professionals
|compliance@clymenvironmental.com, 724-924-0048
|Nursing CE Central
2
|
Yes
|
LPN, RN Advanced Practical Nurses
|support@nursingcecentral.com
|Colibri Healthcare LLC (was Elite)
|2 and 3
|Yes
|Mandated and Permissive Reports
https://www.elitelearning.com/
|NursingCE.com
|3
|Yes
|Nurses
https://www.nursingce.com/ceu-courses/child-abuse-recognition-and-reporting-pennsylvania-nursing-ce-course
|HealthStream
|3
|Yes
|Healthcare professionals/clinicians