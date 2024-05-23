Nurse License Compact

On July 1, 2021, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 115 into law, which will begin the process of adding Pennsylvania to the Nurse License Compact (NLC). The NLC allows registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth, in both the primary state of residence and other NLC jurisdictions.

Now that the NLC has been enacted, the next step is for the legislation to be implemented. Pennsylvania residents will not be able to apply for a multistate license, and nurses in other NLC states who hold a multistate license will not be able to practice in Pennsylvania, until after the implementation process has been completed. That process takes many months. An implementation date will be posted on the Board's website once it is determined.

DEA Form​ 106

On Thursday June 22, 2023 the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published a final rule, amending the regulations regarding DEA Form​ 106.

The Nurse Licensure Compact Commission announces proposed rules: https://www.nursecompact.com.

ACT 6 of 2018

ACT 53 of 2020

ACT 65 of 2023

ACT 124 of 2016 - Opioid Education

ACT 126 of 2016 - Opioid Education Curriculum

ACT 31 of 2014 - Child Abuse Education

Pennsylvania's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

Confirming License Status

The licensee, employer and the public can confirm the current status of a license and the expiration date at the PALS verification site: www.pals.pa.gov/verify.

Allow at least 10-14 business days to receive a renewed license in the mail. Although the paper copy of the renewed license may be requested by an employer, the Bureau strongly encourages that employers use the PALS verification site on an ongoing basis to obtain the most up-to-date licensure information. The information on PALS may be printed if a paper copy is required in the interim.

Special Notice Regarding a New Format for CRNP Prescriptive Authority Approval Numbers

As the Bureau transitions to the new licensing system (PALS), you will notice that all CRNP Prescriptive Authority Approval numbers will now be in a new format. The 6 digit number will be preceded by the prefix NPPA, for example NPPA000000. The new format (including the prefix) must now be entered to verify a prescriptive authority approval at www.pals.pa.gov/verify.