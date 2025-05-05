Renewal Information
A notice for renewal will be sent biennially prior to the expiration date of the current license or certification. Failure to receive the notice for renewal will not relieve you of the responsibility of renewing your license by the expiration date. It is required that you update your address with the Board within 14 days of any change. The license will be mailed to the address on record. It will not be forwarded by the post office.
Online License Renewals
Log in to start your renewal process
Continuing Education Requirements for Renewal
- Mandated Child Abuse Reporter Training Under Act 31 of 2014
- CRNPs with Prescriptive Authority - Requirements Under Act 124 of 2016
- Opioid Education for Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)
- Continuing Education Frequently Asked Questions
- Inactive Status Information (PDF)