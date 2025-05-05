Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner and Prescriptive Authority



Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner - The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs offers prospective licensees the opportunity to apply for initial licensure online via our secure PALS website. Apply online

CRNP Verification of Education Forms

New Graduates



New Graduate Applications are for new graduate nurses applying for the NCLEX Exam and/or Graduate Temporary Practice Permit. Apply online

Other Forms

Endorsements

(Individuals holding a nursing license in another state, jurisdiction or country)



​Endorsement Applications are for individuals holding a Nursing License in another State/Jurisdiction or Country applying for a Pennsylvania License and/or Temporary Practice Permit. Apply online

Other Forms

Online Verification of Licensure Request

Online Verification of Licensure Request for RNs and LPNs:

The Nurse License Verification service enables nurses to verify their license(s) from a Nursys verification participating board when applying for endorsement into another state. Nurses can verify their licenses by completing the Nursys verification process for $30 per license type, per each board of nursing where the nurse is applying. The nurse’s license verification is available immediately to the endorsing board of nursing.

Online Verification of Licensure Request for CRNPs, CNSs, and LDNs:

You can request a verification/certification of license online at www.pals.pa.gov. To request that the Board electronically send a Verification of License with History to another state licensing agency, login with your User ID and Password and locate the “Professional License Details” section on your dashboard. Find “Verification/Certification” in the dropdown request selection with the license associated with the verification/certification you wish to order. All verification requests are processed through our secure online system. Please do not send a paper request to the Board office. Paper forms/requests will be returned to the sender.

Clinical Nurse Specialist



Licensed Dietitian-Nutritionist



Volunteer Licenses



Reactivation Application Information

Reactivation of Licenses Expired or Inactive for less than 5 years

Applications for reactivation of inactive or expired licenses are available online. The Board no longer accepts reactivation applications in paper form and cannot accept checks or money orders. You must apply online by logging into your Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) account at www.pals.pa.gov. The reactivation application can be accessed by clicking on the pencil icon beside the license number you wish to reactivate. The documentation required for your application can be uploaded to the application online, and all required fees must be paid by a credit or debit card at the time of submission.

Reactivation of Licenses Expired or Inactive for 5 or more years

Applications for reactivation of inactive or expired licenses are now available online. The Board no longer accepts reactivation applications in paper form and cannot accept checks or money orders. You must apply online by logging into your Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) account at www.pals.pa.gov. The reactivation application can be accessed by clicking on the pencil icon beside the license number you wish to reactivate. The documentation required for your application can be uploaded to the application online, and all required fees must be paid by a credit or debit card at the time of submission.