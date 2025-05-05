DEA Form​ 106

On Thursday June 22, 2023 the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published a final rule, amending the regulations regarding DEA Form​ 106.

Confirming License Status

The licensee, employer and the public can confirm the current status of a license and the expiration date at the PALS verification site: www.pals.pa.gov/verify.

Allow at least 10-14 business days to receive a renewed license in the mail. Although the paper copy of the renewed license may be requested by an employer, the Bureau strongly encourages that employers use the PALS verification site on an ongoing basis to obtain the most up-to-date licensure information. The information on PALS may be printed if a paper copy is required in the interim.

Special Notice Regarding a New Format for CRNP Prescriptive Authority Approval Numbers

As the Bureau transitions to the new licensing system (PALS), you will notice that all CRNP Prescriptive Authority Approval numbers will now be in a new format. The 6 digit number will be preceded by the prefix NPPA, for example NPPA000000. The new format (including the prefix) must now be entered to verify a prescriptive authority approval at www.pals.pa.gov/verify.