All public sessions will begin at 9:00am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry.
Eaton Conference Room on the 1st floor at 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg PA - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Nursing meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 807 736 231#
2025 Board Meeting Dates
- January 22
- March 6
- April 16
- June 5
- July 16
- September 4
- September 25 (Special Meeting)
- October 27
- December 4
2026 Board Meeting Dates
- January 13
- March 2
- April 20
- June 2
- July 14
- September 11
- October 23
- December 14
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
2025 Meeting Minutes
2024 Meeting Minutes
- January 29, 2024
- March 6, 2024
- May 2, 2024
- July 12, 2024
- September 10, 2024
- October 29, 2024
- December 12, 2024