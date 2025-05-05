All public sessions will begin at 9:00am unless otherwise noted.



If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry.



Eaton Conference Room on the 1st floor at 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg PA - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.



Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Nursing meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 807 736 231#

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting

2025 Board Meeting Dates

January 22



March 6



April 16



June 5



July 16



September 4



September 25 (Special Meeting)

October 27



December 4​

2026 Board Meeting Dates

January 13



March 2



April 20



June 2



July 14



September 11



October 23



December 14​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.

2025 Meeting Minutes

2024 Meeting Minutes

2023 Meeting Minutes