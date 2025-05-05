Together We Serve - June 2026

Veterans Affairs Veteran Programs PA National Guard News and Events Celebrating Milestones, Partnerships And New Beginnings June offered a great opportunity to showcase what we do at the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG), headlined by our annual Open House at Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville, PA. The event showcased the capabilities, history and community partnerships of the PANG while highlighting the commonwealth’s role in the nation’s founding and continued defense, all in recognition of America’s 250th anniversary. It was attended by a remarkable 6,500 people. We also showcased our capabilities at the state capitol in Harrisburg this month as the DMVA hosted a Guard and Veterans Day event demonstrating our dual mission of supporting the PANG and Pennsylvania veterans. The commonwealth has the nation’s third largest National Guard, with more than 17,000 members. Pennsylvania is home to nearly 700,000 veterans, and maintains the seventh largest veteran population in the country. This month we celebrated Veterans Homes Week at our six long-term care facilities across the commonwealth. Each year, we come together in recognition of the veterans, families and dedicated staff at the homes. Residents enjoyed a variety of activities and entertainment such as: carnival games; live musicals; comedy performances; picnics; parades; military ceremonies; petting zoos; bingo matches; car shows. The care and effort put forth in planning these events reflect just how deeply we honor and value our heroes, as well as the professionals who support them each day. Together, we are one team with one mission, serving those who have served this commonwealth. We also celebrated the graduation of 56 cadets from the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy’s (KSCA) 22-week residential phase of the program, on their way to a brighter future. The KSCA is designed to give challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education and the opportunity to learn leadership, self-discipline and responsibility while working toward finishing their education and building a better life. We are all proud of the hard work demonstrated by both the graduates and the staff who supported them along the way. We ended the month in Philadelphia to formalize a partnership through the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program (SPP) with Côte d'Ivoire, also referred to as Ivory Coast. Côte d'Ivoire is a West African nation with a population of about 32 million. Since 1993, the Pennsylvania National Guard has maintained a highly successful and active participation in the State Partnership Program, demonstrating a proven track record of fostering enduring international defense relationships. Côte d'Ivoire is the Pennsylvania National Guard’s second state partner, with Lithuania being our long-standing first. We are grateful for this new partnership and look forward to growing our relationship in the future. This month’s events demonstrated just how important communities and partnerships are to the DMVA and PANG. Without you, we would not be as successful. With you, we are stronger and more efficient. Thank you for your continued support. As we near July 4 and the birthday of this great nation, I hope you not only celebrate safely, but pause to remember the true meaning of America 250. It is a time to reflect on those who served our nation throughout history. Without their sacrifices, we would not be able to enjoy the freedom we have today.

Major General John R. Pippy

Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA

Women Vietnam Veterans Recognized For Their Service As part of a Women’s Veterans Day celebration, Team Jennifer Cahill Charities (TJCC) hosted an event at the WWII American Experience in Gettysburg, PA during which, several women Vietnam veterans were recognized for their service. The TJCC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women veterans through various resources. The event brought together veterans, community partners and supporters to honor the service and sacrifices of women who served our nation. Activities included a living women’s history reenactment, a scavenger hunt, resource tables and informative presentations from the Lebanon VA Medical Center, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and the Veterans Multi-Service Center. One of the most memorable moments of the celebration was a special pinning ceremony recognizing four women Vietnam veterans. Meeting any Vietnam veteran is an honor, but having the opportunity to recognize four women who served during the Vietnam War was especially profound. For many years, these trailblazing women faced the painful reality of having their service overlooked or dismissed. Some were told upon returning home that no women had served in Vietnam and that their contributions did not matter. This ceremony served as a powerful reminder that their service did matter—and continues to matter. Their courage, resilience and dedication helped pave the way for future generations of women in uniform.

Flag Day Celebrations Flag Day, observed June 14, commemorates the adoption of the American flag by the Second Continental Congress in 1777. Since July 4, 1960, the national flag has consisted of 50 white stars (representing the 50 states) on a blue canton, fielding 13 horizontal red and white stripes symbolizing the original 13 colonies. Throughout America’s history, there have been 27 flag designs, with the canton stars changing each time a state was added; the one thing that has not changed, the American flag has always stood for freedom. American Legion Post 810 hosted a Flag Day ceremony, with the Ceremonial Flag Burning, to kick off Veterans Home Week at Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home. Back by popular demand for the fourth year, the Lindy Sisters performed for our residents at Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home. The Lindy Sisters, based out of California but with roots in central Pennsylvania, are masters of 1940's melodies with three-part harmony, costumes and choreography reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters. Their performance was a wonderful way to kick off Flag Day weekend and Veterans Homes Week! Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home hosted its annual Flag Day concert. The Erie Philharmonic Brass Quintet performed a selection of patriotic favorites. The free event celebrated Flag Day and coincided with the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, bringing residents and community members together to honor the nation's history, recognizing the service and sacrifice of America's veterans. Elementary Artwork Donated To HVH Students from Juniata Elementary recently donated a hand-drawn American flag to the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home as a gesture of gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. The artwork, created collaboratively by the kindergarten through fifth-grade students, now hangs in the hallway outside of the human resources office serving as a daily reminder of the enduring respect and appreciation felt by the younger generation. SEVC Rolling & Strolling Club The residents in the Rolling and Strolling Club at Southeastern Veterans’ Center got their groove on while getting in all their steps walking the facility and grounds. Smiling faces and great music put a pep in everyone’s step! The Servicemen’s Readjustment Act Of 1944 Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home honors the legacy of those who served and the programs that help veterans thrive long after their military service ends. On June 22, 1944, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Servicemen's Readjustment Act, better known as the GI Bill, into law. This landmark legislation provided returning World War II veterans with access to education, job training, low-interest home loans and unemployment benefits. The GI Bill transformed the lives of millions of veterans and their families, helping them build careers, purchase homes and pursue higher education. It remains one of the most impactful pieces of legislation in American history and continues to support veterans today through educational and housing benefits. National Certified Nursing Assistant Week The residents in the Rolling and Strolling Club at Southeastern Veterans’ Center got their groove on while getting in all their steps walking the facility and grounds. Smiling faces and great music put a pep in everyone’s step! Karaoke Night At SWVC The microphones were on, the music was playing and the fun was nonstop at Karaoke Night at Southwestern Veterans' Center!

On June 15, our veterans enjoyed an evening filled with laughter, great songs and memorable performances as they took the stage to share their favorite tunes with friends and fellow residents. Events like these provide wonderful opportunities for socialization, entertainment and creating lasting memories. A special thank you to VFW Pup Tent #29 for sponsoring this fantastic event and for their continued support of our veterans. Your generosity and dedication help make meaningful activities like Karaoke Night possible. A Hero’s Story The Northeast Veterans’ Center, established January 1994, was renamed to Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center (GMVC) November 2002. This renaming honored a Scranton-born WWII hero for his extraordinary bravery during the Battle of Sars-la-Bruyere in Belgium in 1944. Born in May 1924, Gino Joseph Merli was drafted into the Army in 1943, and participated in the D-Day invasion of Omaha Beach on D-Day and later in the Battle of Bulge.



On the night of September 4, 1944, Pfc. Merli’s company was attacked when its position was overrun and surrounded by overwhelming enemy fire. His assistant machine gunner was killed and the position captured. Merli slumped down beside the dead assistant gunner and feigned death twice as German soldiers prodded him with bayonets, only to rise and continue fighting after they withdrew. Merli stayed at his weapon throughout the night, and a morning counterattack found him still at his gun when the Germans requested a truce.



Merli’s gallantry and courage earned him the Medal of Honor, two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and the Humanitarian Award of the Chapel of Four.



After the war, he served as an administrator at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. He accompanied Tom Brokaw to the Normandy beaches in 1984 as a source of inspiration for Brokaw’s book, The Greatest Generation.



Merli passed away June 11, 2002, at the age of 78.



Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center’s dedication to honoring Merli’s legacy ensures that residents are celebrated as true American heroes while maintaining connections to their military roots.

PANG & PEMA Integration The effective integration of the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) is a cornerstone of the commonwealth's ability to respond to and recover from domestic emergencies. This partnership leverages the distinct strengths of each organization to create a comprehensive and resilient emergency management system that safeguards the lives and property of all Pennsylvanians. PEMA: The Keystone Of Coordination The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency serves as the central coordinating body for all emergency management activities within Pennsylvania. PEMA is responsible for developing and maintaining the state's all-hazards emergency operations plan, which outlines the framework for how the commonwealth prepares for, responds to and recovers from disasters. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s role is to orchestrate the efforts of various state agencies, local governments, volunteer organizations and the private sector to ensure a cohesive and effective response to any crisis. The Pennsylvania National Guard: A Force Multiplier The Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG), with its dual state and federal missions, acts as a significant force multiplier in domestic operations. When called upon by the governor, PANG provides a wealth of resources, including trained personnel, specialized equipment and unique capabilities that are not readily available within civilian agencies. These resources include aviation assets for transportation and search and rescue, engineering units for debris clearance and infrastructure repair, medical teams to support healthcare facilities and robust communications equipment to ensure connectivity in challenging environments. The PANG's ability to rapidly mobilize and deploy to crisis zones makes it an invaluable asset in the critical early stages of an emergency response. Full Article. From Baby Steps To Army Boots: A Mother And Son's Journey To The Guard For the better part of the past nine years, it was just the three of them. a mother and her two sons navigating life side by side. Through challenges, loss, and perseverance, they built a bond through resilience. Years later, that bond would lead them to answer a call much bigger than themselves. At 42 years old, Katherine Zito enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a Signals Intelligence Analyst. Standing alongside her was her 20-year-old son, Matthew Zito, who enlisted as a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Repairer. What began as a joke eventually became a life-changing decision. Matthew had come across a social media post about the military raising the enlistment age limit and sent it to his mom, half-jokingly. Katherine laughed it off, at first. When the age waiver policy changed, she suddenly found herself asking if this is something she should seriously consider. After her husband lost his battle with cancer eight-and-a-half-years ago, Katherine became a widow and devoted herself to raising her family. She was a dedicated wrestling mom, traveling with her sons’ teams and supporting them every step of the way. After years of putting others first, she found herself asking a simple question: What if this opportunity was for me, too? Gaining An Edge With Every Rep



Airmen assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing participated June 6 in the M4 Air Force Qualification Course, instructed by combat arms training and maintenance (CATM) instructors from the wing’s security forces squadron, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA. The CATM instructors regularly provide classroom instruction and oversee range operations to ensure airmen remain proficient with their assigned firearms, maintaining the wing's combat readiness and mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern) More photos here: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9732275/193rd-sow-airmen-sharpen-weapons-proficiency-during-catm-training Train Hard, Adapt Quickly

​ Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing Security Forces navigated through rooms and engaged simulated threats during “shoot house” training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA, in late May. This training tests warfighter readiness by simulating high-stress combat scenarios to sharpen tactical precision, speed and decision-making. By navigating complex layouts and simulated threats, airmen learn to adapt rapidly, clear rooms safely and maintain overall readiness.



(U.S. Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Kyan Stockman).



More photos here: Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing Security Forces navigated through rooms and engaged simulated threats during “shoot house” training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA, in late May. This training tests warfighter readiness by simulating high-stress combat scenarios to sharpen tactical precision, speed and decision-making. By navigating complex layouts and simulated threats, airmen learn to adapt rapidly, clear rooms safely and maintain overall readiness.(U.S. Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Kyan Stockman).More photos here: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9732235/193rd-sow-sfs-conducts-shoot-house-trainin g

Summer Events Are In Full Swing DMVA Hosts Guard-Veterans Day At The Capitol, Celebrates Defending Freedom Since 1747 And Semiquincentennial

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) hosted a Guard and Veterans Day event at the state capitol, showcasing its dual mission of supporting the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) and Pennsylvania veterans.

The commonwealth has the nation’s third largest National Guard, with more than 17,000 members. Pennsylvania is home to approximately 650,000 veterans, and maintains the seventh largest veteran population in the country. ​ “We are one team, with one mission, and today’s events were an example of the rich patriotism exuded by members of PANG,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We take great pride in being one of the nation’s first National Guards and continuously strive to serve both Pennsylvania and the United States, as we have since 1747.

The Associators were founded in 1747 by Dr. Benjamin Franklin. This group became Pennsylvania’s first volunteer militia and later became the PANG. Full Release. Department of Military And Veterans Affairs Residents, Family Members, And Staff Celebrated During Veterans Homes Week June 14-21

Next week, Pennsylvania’s six long-term care veterans homes, all operated by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), will honor their residents, family members, and staff with week-long festivities during the annual Veterans Homes Week, June 14-21, 2026.

"Each year, we come together in celebration of the veterans, families and dedicated staff at all six of DMVA’s veterans homes," said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "The care and effort put forth in planning these events reflect just how deeply we honor and value our heroes, as well as the professionals who support them each day. Together, we are one team with one mission, serving those who have served this commonwealth.”

Throughout the week, residents will enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment: carnival games; live musicals; comedy performances; picnics; parades; military ceremonies; petting zoos; bingo matches; and car shows. Activities like these greatly benefit the residents by increasing their social connections and promoting a more active lifestyle. The costs for most of these activities are paid for by each home’s Resident Welfare Fund. Donations to these funds can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov.

In addition to offering year-round recreational and leisure activities, each veterans home provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, as well as 24-hour nursing care. Other special amenities at each home include a library, snack bar/gift shop, more commonly known as the “Canteen,” transportation services, hair-care services, and in-house chapels, with chaplains, for spiritual guidance and fellowship. Full Release. Free, Guided Tours Of Rare Regal Fritillary Butterfly Habitat Offered At Fort Indiantown Gap

During the months of June and July, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) wildlife staff will provide free, guided tours of the only population of the eastern regal fritillary butterfly in the eastern United States, at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) near Annville, Lebanon County.

Reservations are required and attendance is limited. All attendees, including children, must register online at www.ftig.isportsman.net/ButterflyTours.aspx and obtain a free permit. To attend a tour, you must present a permit for that specific date and time slot. All press must also register online and obtain the free permit to attend. Guided tours will be offered, rain or shine, June 29, as well as July 1, 8 and 10. No rain dates will be provided. “These tours afford the public an opportunity to see this rare butterfly and its home ecosystem on military training ranges, as well as the many other natural wonders on the 17,000-acre military installation,” said Robert Hepner, DMVA deputy for facilities and engineering. “Staff will also highlight a variety of animals and plants found at Fort Indiantown Gap and how the military presence on the installation is vital to the persistence of these species and their ecosystems.” Full Release. Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy For At-Risk Teens Graduates First Class Of 2026, Offering Life Skills And Career Preparation Today, 56 cadets from the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) graduated from the 22-week residential phase of the program on their way to a brighter future. The KSCA is designed to give challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education and the opportunity to learn leadership, self-discipline and responsibility, while working toward finishing their education and building a better life. In addition to academic work and career training, the cadets participated in and completed 2,467 hours of community service throughout the program, including volunteering at food banks, assisting with the annual March for the Fallen, along with maintaining cemetery, park and military ceremony grounds Along with aiding the community, their efforts are estimated to have saved up to $89,157.38 in labor costs. The cadets will now complete a 24-month mentorship phase of the program throughout their various communities while they pursue their future endeavors. “The level of dedication, energy and pride by this class was truly inspiring,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “DMVA is proud to be a part of something that creates such profound impacts across the commonwealth. We are excited to watch the continued growth of the cadets and are certain they have paved themselves paths to brighter futures.” The opening of the academy at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) in Lebanon County in July 2022 formally established the National Guard Bureau’s Youth ChalleNGe Program in Pennsylvania. Full Article. DMVA And PDE Partner To Expand Military Pathways Resources For Pennsylvania Students And Families The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), is excited to announce the development of a new online landing page designed to connect students, families, educators and counselors with military-related educational and career opportunities across the commonwealth. Currently undergoing the final stages of review and approval, the webpage will serve as a centralized resource hub featuring information on programs such as the ASVAB Career Exploration Program, Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA), JROTC, ROTC scholarships, service academies, National Guard opportunities and additional career and leadership pathways available to Pennsylvania students. The initiative reflects the shared commitment of DMVA and PDE to ensure students and families have access to accurate, accessible and comprehensive information when exploring postsecondary opportunities and career planning. The page will also provide valuable tools for school counselors and educators to help support informed student decision-making. “This partnership represents an important step in increasing awareness of the many educational, leadership and career pathways connected to military service,” said Dusty Durand, DMVA legislative and policy director. “We are excited to bring these resources together in one place for the benefit of Pennsylvania’s students and communities.” The DMVA and PDE look forward to officially launching the webpage to the greater public in the coming months. Jobs Are you interested in state jobs at DMVA or federal government jobs in PA? Click the links below to find your new career today!

Click here to find available jobs at DMVA

Click here to find available federal government jobs in Pennsylvania Events Interested in attending a veteran or military event near year? Find events happening in your area below!

Click here to view a list of events happening in the commonwealth





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