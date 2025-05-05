Together We Serve - August 2026

Veterans Affairs Veteran Programs PA National Guard News and Events Summer’s End Highlights Pennsylvania’s Commitment To Veteran Care, Military Readiness It was our last month of summer, but the first of a series of Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Plan. Pause. Protect. suicide awareness events. Held in Greene County, the inaugural event was hosted in partnership with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program. Veteran self-harm is one of the most pressing social issues facing our commonwealth’s heroes and events like this raise awareness and promote a sense of community. We owe it to veterans for all they have endured, and still endure, because of the unique challenges they faced in service to our country. The DMVA stands with Pennsylvania’s veterans, and is dedicated to getting them the help they require. The next event will be held later this fall in Chester County, with others being scheduled for 2027. Our Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home residents in Erie received a nice treat this month. The home was honored to host the Wreath Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, offering a unique opportunity for the community to honor our nation's veterans and learn more about their service and sacrifice. This traveling exhibit serves as a mobile museum, featuring interactive displays, short films, and personal stories that educate visitors about the mission of Wreaths Across America while recognizing the contributions of our military members. It also serves as an official "Welcome Home" station for Vietnam Veterans. Many of the residents at our six veterans homes are Vietnam Veterans. Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) also played host to a special group – the West Point women’s volleyball team. The team trained and scrimmaged, but also held a youth volleyball training camp and clinic with the goal of growing the sport. We wish the Black Knights a great season and welcome them back to FTIG in the future. Fort Indiantown Gap was also the host location for the 2026 National Guard Joint Intelligence Conference. The multi-agency conference convened senior military intelligence, defense, and emergency management leaders to discuss strategic staff integration and the National Guard’s specialized capabilities in domestic crisis response. Special thanks to Gen. Steve Nordhaus, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, who joined the conference virtually. Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) soldiers participated in Operation Iron Synergy this month, focusing on locating simulated enemy fighters through various military intelligence means, and calling in strikes from unmanned aircraft systems. Soldiers from the PANG’s 556th Military Intelligence Company, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, took part in the exercise. This event further helped the PANG train at a high level and prepare for the time when it is needed for a large-scale, multi-domain operation. As summer drew to a close, the diverse events of the past month highlighted Pennsylvania’s unwavering commitment to its veterans, military community and national security. Looking ahead, the upcoming autumn season promises an equally robust lineup of community gatherings, defense forums, and veteran appreciation events across the commonwealth. The DMVA and PANG will be in the thick of it all.

Major General John R. Pippy

Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA

DMVA Outreach, County VSOs Combine Efforts To Help Widow With Survivor’s Benefits ​Through the combined efforts of Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) outreach staff and county veteran service officers (VSOs), a chance meeting at a MilitaryShare Food Distribution event resulted in an award of survivor’s benefits for a South-Central Pennsylvania widow.

As the surviving spouse of a Vietnam veteran, the widow was unaware of her possible eligibility for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), a tax-free monthly benefit paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It is provided to eligible surviving spouses, children and dependent parents of service members who died in the line of duty or veterans who died from service-related complications. Two DMVA Division of Outreach staff members spoke with the woman. They learned that her husband, who died 26-years ago, may have had a service-connected presumptive condition. During a follow-up meeting, they reviewed her situation, collected necessary documents and referred her to the local county office of veterans’ affairs. County VSOs assisted her in filing a DIC claim.

“This story highlights the life-changing impact that cross-system collaboration can have on the lives of those who serve and their family members,” said Susan Meighan, DMVA’s chief of the Division of Outreach. “It also highlights the need to raise awareness of the benefits available to veterans and their families and how claims can be filed at no cost.”

Outcomes like this are at the heart of the division of outreach’s mission: utilize regional staff who in turn assist veterans and their beneficiaries within their home communities.

Inaugural P3 Event Held In Support Of Veteran Safety & Suicide Prevention The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) hosted its first Plan. Pause. Protect. Campaign (P3) event designed to connect Pennsylvania’s veterans with mental health and community resources, as well as provide education on safe firearm storage and lethal means safety for items that could be used in a crisis.

The event, held at the Center for Criminal Justice and Forensic Investigations, Waynesburg University, was hosted in partnership with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program. The day included multiple speakers, workshops and demonstrations from partner groups focused on lethal means safety, and veterans’ physical and psychological health.

“The Plan. Pause. Protect. Campaign is a vital step forward in DMVA’s mission to protect Pennsylvania service members, veterans and families against suicide,” said Patti Tanner, veterans mental/behavioral health subject matter expert. “With firearms accounting for nearly three-quarters of veteran suicides, embedding mental health and lethal means safety into everyday discussions is not about restricting rights—it is about encouraging proactive safety planning that will serve to protect life when someone is in crisis.”

DMVA plans to host another P3 Campaign event in mid-October in Chester County.

Purple Heart Day Honors At DMVA’s Veteran Homes The Purple Heart Medal, originally called the Badge of Military Merit, was established by Gen. George Washington Aug. 7, 1782. It honored non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the Continental Army who demonstrated exceptional bravery and fidelity. Just three Badges of Merit were awarded during his time. Washington understood its importance and authorized others to provide awards when necessary.

The Badge of Merit faded in use over time but was redesigned in 1932 as the Purple Heart, honoring those wounded in combat and for commendable actions.

During World War II, the qualification to receive the medal changed to honor those who were wounded or killed in action – its recipients called it, “the medal that nobody wants."

Purple Heart Day is celebrated Aug. 7 each year to honor the enduring costs of freedom and to ensure wounded veterans receive the care and respect they deserve, all while raising awareness of the impacts of war on veterans and their families.

To honor the four veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal at Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home, staff recognized them with a personalized engraved challenge coin portraying the Purple Heart Medal.

Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH) staff made an announcement over their intercom system to briefly explain the history of the Purple Heart medal and recognized Purple Heart residents.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH), Commodore Perry Chapter 197, visited Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) for a ceremony.

The staff at Southeastern Veterans’ Home (SEVC) donned purple for the day.

GMVC Veterans Attend 22nd Salute To Veterans & Community Open House Our veterans at Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center (GMVC) were invited to Camp Ladore’s 22nd Annual Salute to Veterans Open House Aug. 5 at Ladore Lodge in Waymart, PA.

This free, long-running community event honors all past and present veterans, along with bringing the community together for a day of appreciation, recreation and family-friendly activities. It’s their annual tradition of saying, “thank you,” to the brave men and women who have served our nation with dedication, courage and pride. They had a full day of activities, which included an opening ceremony, classic cars and motorcycles, yard sale vendors, a picnic and pontoon boat rides.

A great day was had by all who attended! Thankful To HVH’s Volunteers One of Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home’s (HVH) dedicated volunteers, Curtis Hansen, meets weekly with residents in Arnold Hall to practice guitar and play chess. As a musician and Army veteran himself, Hansen enjoys spending time with these residents and swapping stories about their time in service, while helping these residents practice their skills and socialize with peers. Hansen’s wife, Doris, also volunteers in the HVH Canteen every week and helps at special events.

We are grateful to the many volunteers like the Hansens who contribute to the daily lives of our residents! Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit Visits PSSH Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) was excited to host the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) Aug. 10 and 11. The MEE gave residents, staff and the community an opportunity to learn about, and understand, the WAA mission.

Thank you to the 112th Infantry Regiment of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for its static display of a joint light tactical vehicle.

To donate to WAA at PSSH, visit: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/PASASH. SWVC’s Summer Adapt Fore Vet Golf Program ​The Adapt Fore Vet Golf Program at the Southwestern Veterans’ Center (SWVC) in Pittsburgh brings together veterans who enjoy golf, offering them a chance to play, compete and connect in a supportive environment. These sessions are held on the facility’s outdoor putting green when weather permits, or indoors if conditions are unfavorable. The setting is designed to be welcoming, with the patriotic atmosphere enhancing the sense of community.

What’s Included in SWVC’s Adapt Fore Vet Golf Program: Instruction: Veterans receive guidance on adaptive golf techniques, equipment use and game strategy.

Competition: Friendly matches and challenges encourage participation and friendly rivalry.

Comradery: The program fosters camaraderie among veterans, creating opportunities for social interaction and shared experiences. Having Someone In Your Corner Is Crucial: Pennsylvania National Guard SAPR Program ​The Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program is a component of the victim outreach side of the PANG Joint Resiliency Branch (J9). Our mission is to advocate for victims of sexual assault, ensuring they have access to all resources needed to assist with recovery.

The SAPR program is not the entity that focuses on the suspect; instead, its focus remains on the victim's safety and well-being. The SAPR also conducts annual unit-level training, empowering soldiers to know the differences between sexual assault and sexual harassment, the different reporting options, as well as how to identify and confront unwanted behavior in and out of the workplace.

Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC): Responsible for assisting VA with coordinating care services for victims.

​Advises command on responsibilities and response resources.

Works with staff judge advocate to track unrestricted cases from notification to closure. Victim Advocate (VA): Explains reporting options and services available to victims.

Confidential conversations ensuring victims receive guidance and emotional support.

Advise command of current and new SAPR policies.

Conducts unit level training annually. The SAPR will explain both restricted and unrestricted reporting options to all victims, but will not make any suggestions or comments to sway or influence the victim's decision.

The PANG SAPR hotline is manned 24/7 by credentialed, full-time SAPR professionals. It can be reached by calling (866) 922-6275.

The principal SARC for the PANG SAPR Program is Charity Harmon, who can be reached at charity.s.harmon.civ@army.mil. Pennsylvania National Guard Becomes Hub For Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program From training on “low-tech” counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) tactics, such as shooting at “hostile” drones with shotguns, to becoming a leading proving ground for testing out the latest one-way attack drones for the U.S. Army, the Pennsylvania National Guard’s home base has become a hub for carrying out the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance agenda.

Recently, the UAS Training and Innovation Facility (TIF) at the Guard’s 17,000-acre state headquarters at Fort Indiantown Gap was selected to be the primary new-equipment training site for drones selected in the U.S. Department of War’s first Drone Gauntlet competition.

Following the completion of the Gauntlet 1 competition in June, the Drone Dominance Program selected the Top 11 performers and announced they would receive orders for use of their drone systems. Companies were scored based on performance, military operator evaluations, and production and supply chain capabilities.

Under this program, an eight-person team of TIF soldiers take possession of and tests UAV systems developed by qualified drone producers and the team members will receive training from the systems’ manufacturers. Once, having become experts in the capabilities of the different drone systems, the Guard members adapt the training protocols to fit the needs of the military and train soldiers from active-duty and Reserve-component units that are assigned to receive those systems.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Shea, the TIF’s officer-in-charge, said the selection of Fort Indiantown Gap as the primary testing site for the Army’s drone acquisition program is an indication of the Pennsylvania National Guard pre-eminent position in military drone development.

(Story by Jim Magill, Dronelife) Full Article. Pittsburgh Civic Leaders Experience 171st Mission First-Hand



The 171st Air Refueling Wing (ARW) Safety Office earned the Air National Guard (ANG) Director of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award and Maj. Matthew Limina was named ANG Safety Officer of the Year for 2025, making the 171st ARW one of the top-recognized safety organizations in the ANG.



The wing claimed both honors after outpacing nearly 100 competing wings’ safety offices nationwide. As ANG award recipients, the 171st ARW Safety Office and Limina will advance as nominees for Department of the Air Force-level safety awards.



The recognition reflects a deliberate effort to make safety a shared value across the wing, rather than a compliance requirement managed by a single office.



The award was earned after reducing safety discrepancies by 20%, achieving nearly 100% participation in a new spot inspection program, and building a data analysis system that gives commanders real-time visibility into safety trends across the wing.



At the center of that transformation was a fundamental rethink of how inspections were conducted and tracked. The office developed a standardized, risk-based checklist methodology that made it easier for members to complete inspections. The checklist also made it easier for leadership to monitor compliance. Results feed into weekly briefings, giving commanders and supervisors direct, recurring visibility into who is completing inspections and where gaps remain, replacing informal reminders with structured accountability.



"I like to just be visible," said Dave Sparkman, the wing's occupational safety manager. "When I walk around, people are more safety-conscious."

(Pennsylvania Air National Guard Story & Photos by Tech Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss) Full Article. A New Mission: The Front Line ​This month, the second episode of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) new podcast, the Front Line, officially launched across all platforms. With a mission of teaching Pennsylvania’s veterans, their families and advocates, this episode features Brig. Gen. Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. Next month’s topics will include veterans’ mental health, lethal means safety and programs available to Pennsylvania veterans through DMVA.

Shapiro Administration Secures 15% Funding Increase For Educational Gratuity Program, Expanding Support For The Children Of Pennsylvania’s Veterans

The Shapiro Administration secured an additional $50,000 in funding in the 2026-27 budget to further expand the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’s (DMVA) Educational Gratuity Program, providing more support to the children of Pennsylvania’s veterans.

This is the second year the Shapiro Administration has increased the initiative’s budget, supporting the increasing demand for the program. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget increased available funding from $320K to $350K, representing a nearly 10% expansion of the program. The 2026-27 budget provides an additional 15% increase.

“These grants can help to alleviate the financial burden families face when their children graduate from high school and look toward higher education,” said Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA Maj. Gen. John Pippy. “DMVA strongly encourages eligible families to apply now for assistance this upcoming semester. Your sacrifices have been immense and this is one way for Pennsylvania to show its continued honor and support of your family.”

The initiative, which stands as one of DMVA’s most impactful, provides financial assistance to children of honorably discharged wartime veterans who have service-connected total and permanent disability, or children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict. The program has assisted nearly 1,200 students since the Fall of 2015.

As children of veterans who’ve served in America’s longest war – the 25-year-long Global War on Terror - reach college age, the amount Educational Gratuity Program applications are swiftly rising. The DMVA has observed a 100% growth in applications over the past two years.

Full Release. DMVA’s Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy Now Accepting Applications For First 2027 Class, Celebrates Program Growth

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) is now accepting applications for its first class of 2027, which begins in January. There is no tuition cost to attend, and meals, housing, uniforms and school supplies are provided at no charge. A cornerstone of DMVA’s outreach, KSCA’s mission of providing teens in jeopardy of not graduating on time or dropping out of school with a second chance at obtaining their basic education is centered around the National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program’s 8 Core Components: leadership; self-discipline; job skills; health and hygiene; values of community service and civic duty; physical fitness; responsibility to build a better life. To meet growing demand for the program, the 2026-27 budget signed by Governor Shapiro increased funding for KSCA by $80,000. “In July, we welcomed our largest class of cadets into the program thus far, emphasizing the importance of KSCA and it’s growth,” said Steve Grossman, director. “It’s truly inspiring to watch as these young individuals grow into confident, capable leaders during their time with us. If you, or someone you know, are interested in the program, I encourage you to apply or reach out to learn more about how this program builds brighter futures and prepares the leaders of tomorrow.” The December 2025 graduating class was the largest KSCA class to-date with 75 graduates. Enrollment is expected to grow to more than 100 cadets in the coming years. Full Release. KSCA Conducts Cadet Olympics On Aug. 7, the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) conducted its fifth Cadet Olympics, with several different events showcasing what the cadets learned over the past several weeks.

These events are structured around the cadet’s ability to demonstrate their understanding of basic principles taught during the program’s acclimatation phase: teamwork; structure; attention to detail.

Class 26-2 competed in different team events to include a M1152 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle rope tow up an incline, which demonstrated the knowledge and attention to detail on how to make a rack, as well as various other physical fitness tasks. Cadets demonstrated team spirit, camaraderie and a willingness to improve together, all of which are great traits for learning and developing as a functioning team.

All in all, it was a very good event, with all cadets participating in at least one activity, and each cadet grew substantially from the experience. Passage Of Act 30, PANG Medical & Health Care Incentive Program Recently, the governor signed a bill into law that expands upon the existing Medical and Health Care Officer Incentive Program. This legislation formally incorporates Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) medical officers, health care officers, judge advocate general (JAG) officers and chaplains under a unified incentive framework. Definitions for each specialty category are updated to align with federal military corps structures and licensing requirements.

The act revises stipend amounts based on required education levels, offering monthly payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 depending on whether the officer’s specialty requires a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree. The JAG officers and chaplains are also now eligible for stipend support. Eligibility rules ensure officers serve in appropriate specialty roles and maintain good standing, also verifying that they meet all federal and state licensing requirements.

Additionally, the legislation updates recoupment processes authorizes supplemental incentives when funding permits, and adjusts the timeline for stipend inflation reviews from every two years to every five. Editorial updates and clarifications throughout the statute aim to improve program administration and ensure continued support for PANG’s critical professional branches.

This legislation ensures that incentives reflect the advanced educational requirements these roles demand. Strengthening this program is essential to PANG’s ability to recruit and retain the highly qualified professionals our service members need. Jobs Are you interested in state jobs at DMVA or federal government jobs in PA? Click the links below to find your new career today!

Click here to find available jobs at DMVA

Click here to find available federal government jobs in Pennsylvania Events Interested in attending a veteran or military event near year? Find events happening in your area below!

Click here to view a list of events happening in the commonwealth





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