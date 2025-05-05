Together We Serve - Veterans Programs and Services

Helping Connect Veterans To Resources They Need

County Offices of Veterans Affairs are professionally accredited by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), providing unique advantages for veterans seeking free assistance with benefits and services.

Pennsylvania’s 67 county offices of veterans affairs play an essential role in ensuring that veterans and their families receive the benefits, services and support they have earned through their service. Assistance provided by county veterans affairs offices is free, enabling veterans to receive professional guidance, claims assistance and advocacy regardless of their financial situation.

One of the greatest values of working with a county office of veterans affairs is the responsiveness these offices provide. Because they operate locally, staff members are accessible to veterans in their own communities and can respond quickly to questions, claims assistance and urgent needs. Veterans are not just a number in a system—they are neighbors whose concerns are addressed in a timely and personal manner.

Another advantage is that Veteran Service Officers (VSOs) who serve as county veterans affairs office directors and staff are professionally accredited. This accreditation ensures that they are properly trained and authorized to assist veterans with filing claims, navigating benefits and representing them throughout the claims process.

County veterans affairs offices are also deeply connected to the local community. Staff members often collaborate with local organizations, healthcare providers and community groups to expand resources available to veterans.

The DMVA works very closely with these offices, helping to connect commonwealth veterans to the resources that help them most. This community presence helps identify veterans who may not know they are eligible for benefits and connects them to the assistance they deserve.

By combining responsiveness, accredited expertise, community involvement and free services, county veterans affairs offices remain a vital resource dedicated to serving those who served our nation.