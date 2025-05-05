First Jeep Show Held At HVH

Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home recently held its first Jeep show on Sept. 20 in the front parking lot of Eisenhower Hall. Jeeps at the show ranged from 1950s to 2025. Members from 814 Jeep Peeps volunteered to come in and put their Jeeps on display. A few residents handed out ducks to show which Jeeps were their favorite!

Happy 101st to George Stanko!

George Stanko, an Army veteran and resident at our Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home, turned 101 years young on Sept. 21.

Stanki was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He spent his early childhood in Erie, PA then moved to Fairview, PA. Stanko graduated from Tech High School in Erie, PA in 1943. He went on to serve in the Army from March 16, 1943, to Feb. 23, 1946.

Stanko completed his basic training in Louisiana and then served in World War II in different parts of Europe including Germany, France, Holland and Czechoslovakia. He was a corporal in the 8th Armored Division. He is very proud to have fought for his country that he loves so much.

Following his service in the Army, Stanko married in 1948. He was married for 63 years and has six children and many grandchildren. Stanko attended Gannon University for some college experience. He received a certificate from the Erie Business School. Afterwards, he later owned several businesses as an entrepreneur that included a tavern, beer distributors and several other ventures.

Happy 101st Birthday, George Stanko!

Happy 102nd Mary Ann Lidwell!

Mary Ann Lidwell, a Marine Corps veteran and a resident at our Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home, turned 102 years young on Oct. 11.

Lidwell was born in Amsbury, PA and a former resident of Ashville, Pa. She enlisted into the Marine Corps on March 14, 1944, and served on active duty during WWII from May 2, 1944, to Sept. 26, 1945. Lidwell’s military discharge states to serve in a “National Emergency” as an aircraft mechanic/ Rosie the Riveter.

She has three sons, Joe, Pat and Mark, of which Pat and Mark are still living and two daughters, Amy and Carrie, who are still living. Mary has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is of the Catholic faith and enjoyed singing in the church choir.

She retired in 1985 after working as a laundry worker and supervisor. Lidwell was the president of the American Legion Auxiliary for six years. She likes to play Pinochle and listen to any music, especially classical and romantic music. Lidwell reads the newspaper and does the daily crossword puzzle. She enjoyed gardening and always grew lilies. Happy 102nd Birthday, Mary Ann Lidwell!

Happy Birthday Paul Lynn! 102 Years Young!

Paul Lynn, an Army veteran and resident at our Southeastern Veterans’ Center (SEVC), turned 102 years young on Sept. 17.

“We are so lucky to have met Paul and be part of his legacy. Paul has seen so much in his lifetime, it is truly remarkable. Paul is a gentle soul that loves life and people,” The staff at SEVC said. “He believes that we all have purpose. We love that he is still with us to teach us these little reminders of love and compassion to our fellow neighbors.”

Lynn was offered a lager to celebrate the amazing milestone and gladly accepted. He was surrounded by friends, family and beer!

Happy 102nd Birthday, Paul Lynn!

Phillies’ Tugger and Friends Visit DVVH

Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH) had some special visitors prior to the Philadelphia Phillies’ First Responders Night at Citizens Bank Park to celebrate and honor local veterans.

Tugger, the Philadelphia Phillies service dog in training, and Sam with Team Foster (a Philadelphia-based nonprofit partner) and the Warrior Canine Connection (WCC), spent the day bringing much-needed joy and tail wags to the residents at DVVH. The visit also served as an opportunity for Tugger and Sam to hone their social skills and prepare to one day serve a veteran in need.

1980 World Series champion Dickie Noles, who was a relief pitcher for the Phillies' team, and Milt Thompson, Phillies’ 2008 World Series Champion Coach, also came along for the visit, swapping stories and signing hats and cards for the residents.

Tugger was named after Tug McGraw, 1980 World Series Champion and U.S. Marine Corps Reservist. The Phillies’ service pup initiative with Team Foster and WCC was made possible through a Phillies Charities, Inc., grant.

SWVC Resident Graduates MBTR With WCC

Vince S. became the first resident at Southwestern Veterans’ Center to receive his certificate for graduating Mission Based Trauma Recovery (MBTR) with Warrior Canine Connection (WCC).

The MBTR program is a unique, volunteer-based animal-assisted therapy initiative led by WCC. It involves service members and veterans in training future service dogs. Besides knowing the dog will one day go on to help a fellow veteran, many warriors involved in MBTR cite their own benefits, including enhanced communication, confidence, accountability, emotional regulation and patience. The program is designed to support veterans by helping them reintegrate into their families and communities while providing a sense of purpose and community.

Fran is the newest member of the WCC team in Pittsburgh, named in honor of U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Frances Pope Lauterbach.