PAANG Announces Winners Of Best Warrior Competition

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard (PANG) announced the winners of its 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at a ceremony April 12. The closing celebration was held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville.

Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein, of the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; Spc. Peter Wenzel, of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, was named Soldier of the Year; Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Herb, of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, was named winner of the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award.

“Competition sharpens the warrior and exposes the standard," said Friedlein. "NCOs don’t enforce standards, we are the standard. The PA State Best Warrior Competition forced me out of my comfort zone to meet the expectations I demand of my soldiers and reinforced that I will always strive to lead from the front to set the example for others to follow.”

Herb said it was a great honor to be part of this competition and meet all the incredible soldiers who participated.

"I couldn’t have done it without their support and the support of my command team," said Herb. "All the soldiers involved earned the title of Best Warrior in my mind.”

Wenzel said it was an honor to compete in competition, but the camaraderie built throughout the experience is what truly made it worthwhile.

"Overcoming the hard things in life sometimes starts with just one small push forward," said Wenzel.

The competition, which was held April 9 through 12, consisted of nine events to test the competitors physical and mental fitness, including an Army Fitness Test, weapons qualifications, a written exam, an obstacle course, a 12- mile ruck march and a military appearance board.

Four soldiers from PANG’s State Partnership Program partner, Lithuania, also took part in the competition. Pfc. Kipras Mockus was named the top Lithuanian soldier at the competition.

Friedlein and Wenzel will advance to the Regional Best Warrior Competition for NGB Region II, which will be held May 4 through 7 at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, WV.

Competitors in the NCO of the Year category were:

Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein, 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

Staff Sgt. Che Blake, HHBN, 28th Infantry Division

Staff Sgt. Storm Fekette, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

Staff Sgt. Luther Snell, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

Staff Sgt. Logan Teodoro, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Sgt. Winston Chambers, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team

Sgt. Albert Heister, 213th Regional Support Group

Competitors in the Soldier of the Year category were:

Spc. Garrett Harris, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

Spc. Jonathan Hunter, 213th Regional Support Group

Spc. Luke Nicholson, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Spc. Brian Mwangi, Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center

Spc. Peter Wenzel, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

Pfc. Zane Snider, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team

Competitors for the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award were:

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Herb, Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site

Staff Sgt. Ethan Peters, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

Staff Sgt. James Yakopovich, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Sgt. Lance Santiago, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team

Competitors from the Lithuanian Armed Forces were: