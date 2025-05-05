171st Air Refueling Wing Inspires Hundreds Of Student Leaders At All-Star Leadership Day

More than 400 high school student leaders across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, gathered at the 171st Air Refueling Wing April 15 for All-Star Leadership Day. The initiative is a dynamic event designed to honor student influencers and provide hands-on exposure to U.S. Air Force and Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) career opportunities.

Hosted by the 171st Air Refueling Wing, the half-day experience featured tours of a KC-135 Stratotanker and a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, interactive demonstrations by airmen in various career fields and leadership challenges aimed at showcasing the values of service, teamwork and innovation. Students engaged directly with airmen, gaining insights into the diverse roles within the Air Force and PAANG.

“These student leaders are already making a significant impact in their schools and communities. We are thrilled to welcome them to the 171st to show them how their leadership skills and passion for excellence can translate into a meaningful career serving our nation, whether right here in Pennsylvania or around the world,” said Col. Jason Figley, 171st maintenance group commander. “The future starts with inspiring the next generation of leaders like these.”

The event is part of a broader Department of Air Force initiative to connect with student leaders in communities adjacent to military installations. Following the success of the inaugural event two years ago at the 171st, All-Star Leadership Day is now being replicated at five installations nationwide. Students expressed that the event opened their eyes to the variety of opportunities in the military.

The success of the event was a testament to the hard work of all the airmen involved. Every group, from maintenance to security forces, pulled together to make the event a good experience for future leaders. Students interested in learning more about career opportunities in PAANG or the Air Force are encouraged to visit airforce.com, or download the "Aim High" app.

(This article was provided by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss, 171st Air Refueling Wing)