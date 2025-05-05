Together We Serve - Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy

Academic Excellence At Keystone State Challenge Academy

The Keystone State Challenge Academy (KSCA) is a program, not a school. There are eight core components to the program; one of which, is academic excellence. The partnership between KSCA and the Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU) continues to create robust, targeted and meaningful academic opportunities for the cadets. The CAIU teachers are highly qualified, Pennsylvania certified teachers in math, language arts, science, social studies and special education. Through the support of the highly dedicated teaching staff, cadets receive individualized instruction, academic intervention, general educational development (GED) preparation, credit recovery to successfully return to their home school district and guidance toward post-secondary success.

Oversight and support of the teaching staff comes from Dr. John Thompson, lead educator, who works closely with the KSCA staff on behalf of all cadets, and Dr. Andrea Saia, executive director, CAIU, who has been a strong KSCA advocate since its inception. A strong example of this commitment is Josh Danna, KSCA math teacher and recent recipient of the Teacher of the Cycle award. This class also supported a cadet enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP ) Statistics, marking the first AP course completed by a cadet. KSCA academic excellence success highlights include: