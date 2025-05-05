New Sportsman’s Range Complex Offers Recreational Shooting Opportunities for Military and Civilian Employees at FTIG

Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) now offers several new morale activities for service members and employees during their off-duty hours. One of these activities is recreational firearms and archery shooting at the FTIG Sportsman’s Range. The Sportsman’s Range offers National Guard service members and the full-time staff at FTIG ranges to practice their firearms and archery skills. The Sportsman’s Range encompasses Ranges 1, 3, and a 3D archery course, and is located on the east end of Range Road.

Range 1 offers multiple archery target bags hung at various distances and includes a tower for elevated practice. The 3D archery range features a mulch path with various animal targets placed within the woods to practice. Range 3 offers up to 25m for pistol firing and 100m for rifle firing, and a variety of targets are stored at the range for shooters to utilize, using .308 caliber for rifles as well as all pistol/revolver calibers.

All ranges are subject to availability based on training schedules along range road. To access the Range individuals are required to attend the Sportsman’s range brief held the first Wednesday of each month in BLDG 11-11 at 0800. Individuals may also call 717-861-2098 for more information.