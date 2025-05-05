October Brings New Energy To DMVA

Facilities and Engineering is excited to bring renewed energy to the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) this October in celebration of Energy Action Month. This dedicated month serves to educate and inspire employees, contractors, and Guardsmen about the importance of energy conservation and the positive impact it has on the DMVA.

Throughout October, the Energy Team will release weekly newsletters highlighting annual energy savings and key projects for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. In addition, regular reminders will be shared via PKO, GKO, state sites, and electronic message boards to keep Energy Action Month and conservation efforts top of mind.

To further promote awareness, posters featuring impactful energy conservation messages will be distributed for display in break rooms and common areas. Beyond October, the Energy Team continues the conversation year-round during its monthly Energy Briefs, emphasizing that energy conservation is an ongoing commitment—not just a one-month initiative.