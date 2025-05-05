1,000 New State Employees Honored In 2025 For Their Dual Military And State Public Service

This year, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agency officials recognized and thanked 1,000 new commonwealth employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States, as part of the annual Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign.

“Military service cultivates strong leaders, highly capable workers, and dedicated professionals who are committed to serving the people of Pennsylvania,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “I’m honored to stand alongside so many employees who have or are serving both in uniform and in public roles. Together, we operate as one team with a shared mission—to serve the commonwealth with purpose, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service.”

Those honored throughout 2025 received a lapel pin featuring our nation’s flag and the commonwealth flag signifying their dual military and state public service. Employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States – in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or Space Force regardless of component are eligible for program participation and recognition. More than 20,000 state employees have been honored since 2019.

The Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign also raises awareness about federal and state veteran benefits, encourages registration in the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry, and informs state employees about mentoring opportunities within our veterans’ communities. Veterans, family members and people who work with veterans can register for the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry by going to www.register.dmva.pa.gov.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently employs approximately 13,000 employees with military service. Eligible veterans are given priority in the referral to job openings and training opportunities, with disabled veterans receiving the highest priority. Interested veterans can also reach out to Veterans’ Employment Representatives at any of the statewide Pennsylvania CareerLink Offices for free job counseling, training referrals, and job placement services.

Learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or

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Shapiro Administration Increases Education Funding Assistance As Children Of ‘Global War On Terror’ Veterans Become Eligible

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Educational Gratuity Program (EGP) received a critical funding increase in the 2025-26 budget just in time to meet a rapidly growing need.

As the children of veterans who’ve served in America’s longest war – the Global War on Terror - reach college age, EGP applications are rising. The grant money specifically provides help with tuition costs.

The program supports both children of honorably discharged wartime veterans with service-connected total and permanent disabilities, and children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict.

“As a new generation of students becomes eligible for educational support, we are reminded that our commitment to veterans and their families must endure long after the battles have ended,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA.“ Access to higher education is one of the most powerful ways we can honor their sacrifice and open doors for their children’s futures. Strengthening programs like the Educational Gratuity Program ensures we meet growing needs and uphold the promise we owe to those who served.”

Over the last two years, DMVA has seen a 100% growth in applications. (195 to 390).

The 2025-26 budget signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro in November increased the money available from $320K to $350K, which will help cover the additional students thus far, with the number of applications expected to grow even further than projected.

The Global War on Terror lasted 20 years; the longest period of war in American history (longer than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam combined).

About the Educational Gratuity Program

Eligible children must be between the ages of 16 and 23, must have lived within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for five years prior to application, and must attend a school within the commonwealth. All applicants must demonstrate a financial need.

Eligible applicants can apply for up to $4,000 total — $500 across eight terms or semesters — for each qualified child.

To apply, contact the County Director of Veterans Affairs for the county in which you reside to begin the application process at no cost.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to the Educational Gratuity Program page on DMVA’s website.